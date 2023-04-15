PMPL 2023 South Asia Spring Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings, match-wise winners, overview, and more

Nepali powerhouse and PMGC 2022 runner-up DRS Gaming got off to a remarkable start on PMPL South Asia Grand Finals Day 1 and went on to hold the top position with 121 points. On the other hand, their rivals Stalwart came second with 116 points. NB Esports, 4Mercial, Mabetex from Mongolia were third, fourth, and fifth with 114, 113, and 111 points, respectively.

Additionally, Illumin8 Crew — despite winning two Chicken Dinners — came eighth with 92 points, as they carried over only 44 bonus points from the league phase.

PMPL South Asia Grand Finals Day 1 match-wise highlights

Match 1

Day 1 leaderboard of PMPL South Asia Grand Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

PMNC 2022 WC champion SITM Esports began their campaign on an impressive note, as the Mongolian squad won with ten kills in the first game on Miramar. DRS Gaming — while playing very carefully — obtained 13 points, including seven frags. League topper Stalwart secured four points, while RAW Officials failed to take any points there.

Match 2

PMNC 2022 Nepal winner Illumin8 Crew, who were the first to be eliminated in the first game, came back strong in the next one and won an eight-kill Chicken Dinner. Mabetex Esports gained great momentum in this game and grabbed 15 points, including 10 finishes. While Stalwart, DRS, and SITM clinched six, four, and four eliminations, respectively, but did not accumulate any position points.

Match 3

Gyanteyv2’s huge eight individual kills assisted DRS Gaming in achieving an impressive victory in their third encounter. The Nepali squad took a 15-eliminations Chicken Dinner, which led them to the top of the overall rankings. LEO and NB Esports, too, had a brilliant game as they earned 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Match 4

High Voltage grabbed 12th spot after PMPL Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 4 was hosted on the Erangel map, where T2K Esports showed their spectacular coordination to win it with eight kills. DRS Gaming set up another stunning gameplay to obtain 15 points. 4Mercial also performed well, scoring 14 points.

Match 5

The second Sanhok game of PMPL Finals Day 1 also belonged to Illumin8 Crew, who emerged as its winner with 15 kills thanks to Woofiz’s performance. NB Esports and IHC Esports claimed 11 and nine points.

Match 6

In the sixth match, NB Esports managed to beat Mabetex and Stalwart in the eighth zone, ending PMPL Finals Day 1 with a strong 13-kill Chicken Dinner. Mabetex were excellent as well, but they lost the battle due to the zone’s disadvantage.

