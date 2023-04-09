PMPL 2023 South Asia Spring League Stage: Overall Standings, top 16 finalists, and more

After a three-week-long thrilling contest, the League Stage of the PUBG MOBILE Pro League (PMPL) South Asia Spring 2023 wrapped up today, April 9, with the top 16 teams advancing to the Grand Finals. The first phase began on March 21, featuring the top 20 teams from South Asia competing in a round-robin format over 15 match days.

Each included five matches, and at the end of every week, bonus points were awarded to teams according to their weekly standings. Based on their cumulative bonus points, the top 16 teams have been selected for the Grand Final, which is scheduled from April 14 to 16.

4Merical Vibes from Mongolia, which was one of the top teams in the previous season, displayed outstanding form. They dominated and ultimately finished first with 10 chicken dinners and a total of 599 points.

PMPL South Asia League Stage overall standings

League Stage overall Points Table (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Stalwart Esports, widely regarded as one of the best in the world, almost caught up to 4Merical's point total, falling just seven points short. They were the most aggressive squad, with 399 of their 592 points coming from fragging.

After a slow start to the first week, T2K Esports made an impressive return to the track with two consecutive strong weeks, earning a place on the podium with 438 points. IHC was among the top five teams from the beginning of the PMPL and maintained their position, finishing with 425 points.

Bottom 10 teams of PMPL SA League Stage Spring ( Image via PUBG Mobile)

DRS Gaming, who was consistently in third place during the first two weeks, slipped to fifth, while Skylightz Gaming put in a mediocre performance, finishing eighth.

Bonus rankings of PMPL SA League Spring (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Abrupt Slayers and Venom De fell short of the qualification mark by a narrow margin, resulting in their elimination from the tournament along with Elementrix Esports and Bad Intention X CMF Esports who also failed to meet the required standards.

The bottom four teams were unable to qualify for the Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Top fraggers of the league stage

1. 4M East922 - 124 kills

2. STE Top - 119 kills

3. STE Action - 103 kills

4. 4M Dok922 - 101 kills

5. T2K Sandesh - 92 kills

East922 is one of the emerging South Asian players who presented their prowess during the PMPL League Stage, taking the pole spot in the top fragger list with 124 eliminations. Famous duo Top and Action have yet again proven themselves as they achieved second and third spots on the chart.

