Top 5 PUBG Mobile teams to watch out for in PMPL South Asia 2023 Spring 

Fans eagerly await a thrilling clash between 20 teams in the upcoming PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia 2023 Spring, commencing on March 21, 2023. It will feature teams from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Mongolia. With the Pro League being held nearly two months after the previous official contest (PMGC2022), the competing teams had enough time to prepare themselves strategically for the event.

The outstanding performance of South Asian teams in the Global Championship 2022 has cemented the region's reputation as a powerhouse. Let's look at the top five best squads to follow in the competition.

PUBG Mobile Pro League SA 2023 Spring: Top five teams to look out for

5) illumin8 Crew

This underdog squad has proven itself in the PMNC 2022 Nepal, where they outplayed their opponents to grab the winning spot. Nischal "NovaX" Khadka is the only player in the unit with experience in playing multiple pro-level tournaments.

illumin8 Crew also clinched the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Asia Fall last year. Despite tough competition from second-placed CPF IPG, the former secured a slender one-point lead to win the contest, thanks to their remarkable performance during the two-day finals. The team can take a good seat in the upcoming Pro League SA.

4) Trained To Kill (T2K)

The Group Stage of the 2022 PUBG Mobile Global Championship witnessed how skilled T2K's players are. They overtook several experienced squads to finish third in the competition and qualify for the Grand Finals, where the unit finished 13th. Their players, Sandesh and Rigg, presented stunt gameplay on the international stage.

In 2022, T2K obtained a third position in the PMPL SA Spring, while they put up magnificent showings in the SA Championship Spring to claim the runners-up spot. The Nepali team then grabbed the PMNS title there in a thumping fashion.

3) IHC Esports

Formerly known as Zeus Esports, IHC found its natural form in 2022 and obtained an honorable spot in several major tournaments. The Mongolian unit was fourth in both iterations of the Pro League SA last year, while they held sixth and seventh in the Spring and Fall Championships, respectively.

Reaching the Global Championship (PMGC) after a year gap, IHC Esports demonstrated their capabilities by coming in fifth in the Grand Finals. However, their star athlete ICY has parted ways to become a member of Stalwart Esports. The upcoming PMPL event is now the team's top priority, and they aim to clinch it.

2) Stalwart Esports

After signing Mongolian players in 2020, Indian organization Stalwart Esports found fabulous success in PUBG Mobile esports. After achieving worthy goals in several prominent tournaments, the superstar lineup gained global recognition.

The organization lifted the trophy in the PMPL SA Spring and South Asian Championships last year, indicating the team's overwhelming dominance in the region. Stalwart Esports has signed ICY to strengthen its lineup further. The Mongolian roster will aim to qualify for the PMWI Riyadh 2023 through the PMPL SA.

1) DRS Gaming

The recently concluded Global Championship 2022 witnessed DRS Gaming's ability as the Nepali Nepalese team outperformed everyone's expectations to grab the second spot in the glamorous tournament. This was the first time a South Asian squad earned the runner-up award at any PUBG Mobile Global Championship, making it a historic moment.

Subin "RuLzSR" Prajapati and Co. looked very confident in their previous two major tournaments and will concentrate on continuing their potential in the upcoming PMPL SA. Many notable figures and fans of PUBG Mobile praised DRS Gaming for their remarkable run at the PMGC.

