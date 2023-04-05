PMPL 2023 South Asia Spring Week 3 Day 1: Overall standings, match-wise overview, and more

The final week of the PMPL 2023 South Asia Spring League Stage started today, with Stalwart Esports coming out on top with 61 points after four matches. Closely nipping at its heels, Mabetex garnered a total of 46 points. T2K Esports also had a strong start, scoring 43 points on the first day of Week 3. Another Nepali team, Deadeyes Guys, collected 40 points at an average of 10. NB Esports, while fighting consistently, held the fifth spot with 31 points, followed by Skylightz Gaming.

4Mercial failed to replicate its exploits from the previous two weeks, grabbing only 18 points on April 4. DRS Gaming and High Voltage also had mediocre outings, as both Nepali units collected only 14 points each.

Meanwhile, despite having a poor day, 4Mercial remains in pole position and sits 16 points ahead of Stalwart Esports on the overall scoreboard after PMPL Week 3 Day 1. T2K and DRS were behind them in third and fourth place with 316 and 311 points respectively.

Day 1 overview of PMPL South Asia Week 3

Sandesh’s stellar performance assisted T2K Esports to take a brilliant 13-kill win in the first match. DRS Gaming also fought amazingly at Military Base to gather 13 points. Stalwart accumulated a total of 13 points while playing in a stress-free environment.

Overall rankings after PMPL Week 3 Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Fans witnessed a number of nerve-wracking fights in the second game on Miramar. Stalwart Esports yet again went with the same style of play, claiming a huge 18-kill victory and dominating throughout the first-to-last zone. Mabetex, 4Merical, and Deadeyes grabbed nine points each.

Deadeyes Guys was the leading scorer in the third battle while achieving a 13-kill Chicken Dinner. Stalwart, Abrupt, and Illumin8 Crew were second, third, and fourth with three, nine, and six eliminations, respectively. After obtaining five individual frags, DE Ontop emerged as the top player in Sanhok.

Abrupt Slayers stood in the 14th spot after PMPL SA Week 3 Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Skylightz Gaming won all its fights to clinch its fourth encounter with seven kills. In the last zone, Kunyo TRZ (12) outplayed Mabetex (13) but lost the final battle against Skylight.

Mongolian unit Mabetex Esports ended the PMPL Week 3 Day 1 on a positive note, earning its first Chicken Dinner of the week with 13 finishes. Meanwhile, T2K, Stalwart, and IHC secured 13, 11, and 10 points respectively.

Poll : 0 votes