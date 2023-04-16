PMPL 2023 Spring South Asia Grand Finals Day 2: Overall scoreboard, overview, and more

On Day 2 of the PMPL South Asia Grand Finals, NB Esports from Mongolia surpassed DRS Gaming to capture the top spot. With 30 frags and aggressive gameplay in 12 matches, they obtained 161 points in the overall rankings. DRS Gaming, on the other hand, had a mediocre day and slipped to second place with 153 points. Stalwart Esports, another Mongolian force, is currently in third place with 149 points.

Despite seeing a poor start to Day 2, league topper 4Merical Vibes managed to bounce back with a Chicken Dinner and maintain the fourth spot. However, the day's highlight was Skylightz Gaming's performances; the side won three Chicken Dinners and made its way into the top five.

PMPL South Asia Grand Finals Day 2 highlights

Match 1

Top 10 teams rankings after PMPL Grand Finals Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

In Match 1, defending champion High Voltage Nepal displayed patience and won their first Chicken Dinner, accumulating an impressive 21 points with the help of 11 kills. NB Esports maintained their golden form from the previous day, played well, and came second with 10 kills.

Match 2

Skylightz Gaming employed a low-risk strategy and emerged victorious with eight frags in Match 2 of the PMPL Finals Day 2. IHC Esports took an aggressive approach and managed to secure 10 kills before exiting the game. SEAL Esports secured five eliminations but did not earn any position points.

Match 3

The grasslands on Erangel hosted an intense third game with numerous teams fighting in its final zone. LEO Esports achieved a victory with 12 kills and more than 2,500 HP damage, which shows their persistence. Illumin8 and DRS Gaming also performed exceptionally well, earning 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Match 4

Overall scoreboard of PMPL SA Finals after Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

In the fourth match of the day, 4Merical Apex led his team to victory with well-rounded gameplay. The squad was relentless, earning an impressive 26 points with 16 frags. Deadeyes Guys also performed admirably, securing 12 points, while T2K managed to accumulate six kill points despite being eliminated early.

Match 5

The fifth game belonged to Skylightz Gaming, who emerged as the winner with four kills thanks to their risk-averse approach. NB Esports and LEO Esports claimed 11 points each, while Stalwart came fourth with eight points.

Match 6

To conclude the day, Skylightz Gaming displayed a remarkable performance and earned their third Chicken Dinner with well-balanced gameplay and 11 frags. Raw Officials displayed flawless gameplay and secured 14 frags, putting themselves in a good position. However, they ultimately lost this game due to a numerical disadvantage.

Poll : 0 votes