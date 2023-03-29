PMPL 2023 Spring South Asia Week 2 Day 1: Overall rankings, match-wise overview, and more

Nepal’s T2K Esports took the top position with 46 points on Day 1 of the PMPL South Asia Spring Week 2 despite not getting a single Chicken Dinner today. IHC Esports was only five points behind them in the second spot with a Chicken Dinner.

Illumin8 Crew and LEO placed third and fourth with 38 and 35 points, respectively. Stalwart, DRS, and 4Mercial, who were among the top performers in Week 1, finished in fifth, sixth, and eighth places respectively after four matches. Abrupt and Skylightz were 17th and 18th after a poor showing.

In the overall standings after Week 2 Day 1, 4Mercial Vibes still held the top spot with 279 in 25 matches, followed by Stalwart (239) and DRS Gaming (188). Meanwhile, T2K moved up to seventh after their emphatic run on the opening day of Week 2. Bad Intention’s worse performance continued in the PMPL as they got off to a rough start again to currently sit at the bottom of the overall chart.

PMPL SA Week 2 Day 1 match-wise overview

Overall rankings after PMPL SA Spring Week 2 Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

March 28 saw the beginning of Week 2 of the Pro League South Asia, with the first game turning out to be a thrilling battle. Although DRS Gaming pulled off a 6-kill victory, Stalwart were flawless, garnering 21 points. Nirzed99 was the MVP with six eliminations, 901 damage, and 26:39 survival time.

Illumin8 Crew, the PMNC champion, ultimately triumphed and took their first Chicken Dinner of the event with five eliminations. T2K and Venom DE, with their aggressive play, obtained nine and 10 frags, respectively.

SEAL defeated Elementrix in the last fight of a Sanhok match to get an 11-kill Chicken Dinner. Slipknot helped LEO Esports place third with four finishes. Stalwart only managed four points through elimination.

SEAL Esports ranked 12th after PMPL SA Week 2 Dat 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Meanwhile, LEO Esports also carried on their consistent run in the fourth match, gaining a 4-kill victory in their fifth encounter. However, the match belonged to T2K and 4Mercials Vibes as they picked up 16 and 14 frags.

IHC Esports registered a massive 19-kill victory in the fifth game, dominating throughout the battle. With their huge Chicken Dinner, the Mongolian unit also made a big jump in the overall standings of the day. Illumin8 and High Voltage bagged 14 and 10 points, respectively, in the last match of the PMPL Week 2 Day 1.

