PMPL Americas Championship 2022 Fall: Qualified teams, PMGC slots, schedule, and more

By Gametube
Modified Oct 19, 2022 06:10 AM IST
PMPL Americas championship starts on October 20 (Image via PUBG Mobile)
The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Americas Championship is scheduled to kick off on October 20. The region's top 16 teams will compete for the title, tickets to the PMGC 2022 League, and a lucrative prize fund.

Led by defending champions Influence Chemin Esports, the five best teams from North America, Latin America, and Brazil will represent their regions.

🔥2022 PMPL Americas CHAMPIONSHIP FALL is about to kick off!!Tag your favorite teams and cheer for them!!🥳📅WATCH Live on Oct.20 - Oct.23 at 19:00 GMT-3Download PUBG MOBILE now: pubgmobile.live/esports #PUBGMOBILE #PMPL #PMPLAmericas https://t.co/YZ02N27x7l

Teams that didn't earn their seats from regional points will try to reach the PMGC taking place from November 22. The $150k competition has allocated $40K for the winning side, while the second and third-placed squads will receive $28K and $18K respectively.

PMPL Americas Championship 2022 Fall format and teams

A total of 24 games will be contested over the four-day Americas Championship, with proceedings ending on October 23. There will be six matches each day on three classic maps. Three of these clashes will take place in Erangel, with Miranmar and Sanhok hosting two and one respectively.

These sides have qualified for the PMPL Americas Championship:

  1. Influence Chemin Esports
  2. Knights
  3. Nova Esports NA
  4. Star Gaming NA
  5. Aphelion Esports
  6. Execute
  7. Team Queso
  8. Infinity
  9. Aton Esports
  10. Team Jaguar
  11. Furious Gaming
  12. iNCO Gaming
  13. Alpha7 Esports
  14. Keyd Stars
  15. Loops
  16. Rise Esports

The top three teams will advance to the 2022 Global Championship League. Notably, Knights from North America, Furious Gaming from LATAM, Alpha 7 Esports, and Keyd Stars from Brazil have already qualified for the PMGC League stage. If these sides capture the top three standings, those PMGC slots will be awarded to the next best outfits in the overall rankings.

📢Attention! #2022PMGC League Qualification List update!🔥Who will win the remaining slots? Stay tuned!!2022 PMGC League Qualification List, to be continued...🔥Download PUBG MOBILE now: pubgmobile.live/esports#PUBGMOBILE #PUBGMESPORTS #2022PMGC #BETHEONE https://t.co/8hJ1PJl221

Teams to watch out for

Considering the tough competition, many teams will be striving to be the best. Owing to their consistent performances, Alpha7 Esports will arrive as the favorites in the event. Team Queso, one of the veterans on the circuit, has finally made a comeback by winning the LATAM PMPL, while Furious Gaming has also recorded consistent displays in 2022.

youtube-cover

The past few weeks have seen defending champions Influence partner with Indian Esports Chemin Esports. Unsurprisingly, the side will look to retain their crown. Knights, winners of the first PMPL Americas Championship and one of the best teams in North America, will also be one of the front runners in the event.

