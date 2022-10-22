PMPL Americas Championship Fall Day 2: Overall standings, summary, and more 

Alpha 7 Esports moved up to first place at the end of Day 2 of the PMPL Americas Championship 2022 Fall after winning three chicken dinners. In 12 matches, the Brazilian powerhouse has registered 153 points, including 77 eliminations. Their fantastic exploits helped them cross the 150 mark on Saturday.

PMPL Brazil champion INCO Gaming, with 118 points and one chicken dinner, has captured second place after 12 games. With consistent performances on Day 2, Influence Chemin climbed up to third place with 116 points.

Vivo Keyd took a huge jump from 11th to fourth place, showing exceptional executions in their previous six matches. Aton Esports also demonstrated their efficient gameplay and reached fifth place with 104 points. After yesterday's poor performance, Team Queso slipped from the first to the seventh position. Nova Esports' struggle continued on Day 2 as well, as they failed to earn placement points.

PMPL Americas Fall Day 2 match winners

Alpha 7 placed first after 12 matches of PMPL Americas Fall (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Aton Esports went on to get a 14-kill victory in the first match and collected a total of 29 points. Xtreme Slayers placed second with seven kills after losing their last fight against Aton. Execute, Nova, and Queso scored two points each, while Furious made an early exit without a single point.

Vivo Keyd thumped Nova Esports to win a 13-kill chicken dinner in their final fights. However, it was a very good game from Nova in the contest as the team accumulated 18 points. Alpha 7, Just 4 Fun, and Infinity were eliminated earlier without scoring any points.

Overall rankings after Day 2 of PMPL Americas Fall (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The third match's circle shrunk near Erangel's Water City bridge, creating an epic battle in the final zone. Alpha 7 won the game with 14 finishes, while Rise Esports came second with 11 eliminations.

Rise Esports clinched the fourth match with eight frags, strengthening their position on the overall scoreboard. Loops and Alpha 7 finished in second and third with five and four kills respectively.

Vivo Keyd recorded their second chicken in the fifth game with six frags. INCO Gaming put up an emphatic performance and secured second spot with seven kills, followed by Aton.

Alpha 7 Esports' victory in the sixth match allowed them to take a good lead in the overall standings. Knights and Influence garnered 25 and 19 points, while Nova and Queso scored three points each.

