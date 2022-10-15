PMPL EU Championship 2022 Fall: Teams, PMGC slots, schedule and more

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) European Championship begins on October 20, featuring the top 16 teams battling for the top spot, PMGC 2022 slots, and a huge prize pool. The event will feature the eight best squads from Turkey, along with the top eight groups from Western Europe.

This contest will be the last major regional competition in Europe for 2022. So, the teams will aim to do their best to earn a seat in the upcoming Global Championship.

PMPL EU Championship Fall teams, schedule, and format

The PMPL EU Championship will consist of 24 games played over four days, starting on October 20 and ending on October 23. Each day will see six matches featuring three classic maps. Fans can watch the championship on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports.

Here are the teams that have qualified for the event:

Madbulls HVVP Virtus.Pro Unicorns of Love TJB Esports EU De Muerte Qodex Pioner S2G Esports Besiktas Esports Ozarox Esports Fire Flux GoodGuys Surreal Esports New Worlds Esports Istanbul Wildcats

The top three teams from this championship will qualify for the 2022 Global Championship. S2G Esports and Besiktas Esports from Turkey, as well as Game Lord from Western Europe, have already booked their places in the PMGC 2022 based on their regional rankings.

It is worth noting that Game Lord has not qualified for the European Championship. Also, S2G and Besiktas Esports will only compete for the title and prize money, so they will be under less pressure compared to the other teams since this will be a crucial contest for the remaining 13 participants.

Teams to look out for

The competition is strong, and many teams will be vying for the top spot. Favorites in the event will be HVVP (the former NAVI roster), who will compete to retain their dominance. The squad was unable to participate in the previous European championship.

Turkish champion S2G Esports, who were among the top five teams in the last PMGC, will also be one of the front runners in terms of teams to look out for.

Another Turkish team, Besiktas Esports — who consistently performed well in the PMPL Turkey events but narrowly missed out on winning the title — will be eager to take the top spot.

However, Madbulls will be challenging to contain in their present state while Virtus.Pro will spearhead an effort to win their first European Championship. TJB Esports EU can turn out to be a dark horse during the PMPL event. Lastly, Fire Flux has also displayed steady performances in their regional competitions, so fans should keep an eye on them as well.

