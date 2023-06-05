PMPL Fall Split Indonesia 2023: Teams, schedule, prize pool, and more 

Following a successful Spring Split, PUBG Mobile is embarking on the next phase of its esports circuit. The Fall Split of the Pro League (PMPL) is set to commence in four SEA countries. The Pro League Indonesia Fall 2023 is scheduled from June 7 to 18. This competition will gather the top 16 teams from the Spring Split, ready to face off again on the battlefield.

Spanning over a two-week period, matches will take place from Wednesday to Sunday, while Monday and Tuesday will serve as rest days. Each matchday will consist of six matches, resulting in a total of 30 matches per week.

This edition will be crucial for all contestants as the team that claims the most cumulative points (Spring and Fall season of 2023 PMPL + PMSL) will seal its place in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship.

Participating teams in PMPL Indonesia Fall 2023

The finalist of the PMPL Spring 2023 has been directly invited to play in this split.

BOOM Esports Alter Ego Ares Persija EVOS Bigetron RA Voin Bulls Aura Esports Morph GPX ARF Team 21NFT Esports Team Dominatus GLU Squad HFX Esports Pigmy team Kagendra Dewa United RRQ

Prize pool distribution

The event boasts a prize pool of $80,000 and will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Indonesia/Esports.

1st Place: $20K

What to expect from the tournament?

Once again, Alter Ego Ares, the inaugural season champion of the PUBG Mobile Super League, is expected to be a formidable contender in the upcoming event. However, defending champions Boom Esports will provide a significant challenge in their quest to retain their PMPL title.

Persija Evos, who had a disappointing Spring split, will have the opportunity to start anew, relying on their star duo Luxxy and Zuxxy. Meanwhile, their former team, Bigetron Esports, will also strive to enhance their rankings from mid-table.

Voin Esports, which had a strong performance in the Pro League Indonesia Spring split, has partnered with Bulls Esports and aims to improve its overall performance. Likewise, after narrowly missing a podium finish, Aura Esports will be determined to secure top place this time.

