PMPL Indonesia Fall Finals Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, top 3 players, and more

Day 2 of the Grand Finals of the PMPL 2022 Indonesia Fall has finally come to an end. With every team trying their best to come out on top, there was certainly no shortage of high-octane action and nail-biting moments.

Alter Ego climbed two positions and dethroned Bigetron RA from pole position. The team managed to accumulate a total of 83 points in six matches, thanks to two Chicken Dinners. Boom Esports maintained their second spot and had the same number of points (200) as the table toppers, Alter Ego.

Unfortunately, Bigetron RA had a poor outing today, only raking in 22 points and slipping down to third position. All in all, it was a great day for NFT Esports as they jumped up a whopping eight places to finish Day 2 in fourth place. Evos Esports continued to struggle in the final and finished 11th with 128 points.

PMPL 2022 Indonesia Fall Finals Day 2 Match Overview

Overall standings after PMPL Finals day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

In the first match, NFT Esports claimed a victory with eight frags. Working together as a solid unit, they didn't lose a single player till the end. Boom Esports managed to hit the top of the table as they secured second place with 12 kills, with Reizy claiming MVP of the match.

Alter Ego took advantage of their geographically higher position in-game and managed to grab a win in the second match of Miramar with eight kills. Once again, NFT showcased consistent gameplay to secure second place with six frags.

The third and fourth matches of the day were played on the classic desert map of Erangel. Both matches were won by NFT Esports with seven and four frags respectively, with the team focusing more on placement points and defensive gameplay. BTR failed to make a mark in both these matches and slipped down to second place in the overall rankings.

Racking up 13 kills, Morph went all out in the fifth match played on Erangel. After quite a good start, the team slipped slightly, but managed a solid comeback later on. GBPR Esport achieved eight frags in this match thanks to Ciel, who was also named MVP of the match.

Alter Ego ended the day with another Chicken Dinner in the sixth match, with the team pulling off some clever rotations to come out on top. GPX, who were the second runners-up, came in at second place with 11 kills. Unfortunately, Bigetron RA earned only two points in this match.

Top 3 eliminators from PMPL Indonesia finals after Day 2

Top three players after PMPL Finals Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Boom Yummy - 20 eliminations GD Alan - 18 eliminations HFX Harvest - 18 eliminations

Yummy managed to retain the top spot on the kills leaderboard with 20 eliminations, followed closely by Harvest and Alan.

