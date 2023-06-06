PMPL Malaysia Fall 2023: Teams, schedule, format, and more

The PMPL Malaysia Fall 2023 is all set to start on June 7, which features 16 of the nation's finest squads competing passionately for honor and triumph. Spanning a duration of two weeks, it will only conduct a single phase to ultimately decide the champion. The event is important for all the participants as the points accrued will be counted in the overall tally prepared for the PMGC qualification.

Each team will play a total of 60 matches. The $80k prize pool event will be broadcast live on PUBG Mobile Esports/Malaysia Youtube channel. As the PMWI is scheduled for the next month, SEM9, who will represent Malaysia, will try to gain momentum in this event.

PMPL Fall Malaysia Spring teams

Here are the 16 teams from the country that will collide in the Pro League Fall.

Geek Slate Yoodo Alliance Dont Break Dreams Mega HRC Esports Team Secret Genexus Team Haq MAB Esports Glazer Dingoz Esports SEM9 Trio Distro Crit VIP Homebois The Gringos Esports MPX NSEA

Geek Slate, the reigning champion, aims to capture another title, just as it did in the previous iteration. Coupled with that, DamRude and Co. will be among the squads to watch out for in the Pro League. However, the unit had a mediocre outing in the PMSL Spring.

Yoodo Alliance, a team that finished on the podium in the PMSL Fall, will look to improve on this achievement and clinch its first official title. The partnership between the Swedish team Yoodo and its Malaysian telecom giant namesake has thrived in the past two years but is yet to yield an official trophy.

Team Secret, a formidable organization in the esports circuit, plans to embark on a fresh journey with its new roster. It's been a while since the squad showcased noteworthy performances. With star players like Jumper and Kid departing, it will be intriguing to witness their performance in this tournament.

Don't Break Dreams, the runners-up in the previous PMPL MY, will also aim to replicate its success. The side failed to hold a respectable seat in the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) Fall. Meanwhile, SEM9, who experienced a disappointing spring split, looks to make a strong comeback with new players in the squad. Renowned player BiuBiu, who leads Genexus, will also focus on acquiring the trophy using his experience. His team ranked fifth in the PMPL Spring 2023.

