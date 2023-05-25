Team Secret reveals their new PUBG Mobile squad ahead of PMPL Malaysia Fall 2023

Team Secret has unveiled their new PUBG Mobile Malaysian lineup ahead of the PMPL fall season. The European organization bid goodbye to their previous roster following dismal results in the PMSL Spring. The newly-formed unit consists of two seasoned players and two emerging talents. They will aim to back on track with the new roster as the firm won their last notable title in 2021.

With making this official announcement, Team Secret said:

"This is the new generation of Team Secret. Please welcome Putra, Zral, Ryzai and Helton to our brand new PUBGM roster. As one of the most successful organizations in the scene we've experienced the highest of the highs, proudly representing Southeast Asia and Malaysia on the global stage, but we also went through disappointing results."

Furthermore, they added:

"Our decision was to start from scratch with a squad of rookies we scouted ourselves. There is a large pool of talent in Malaysia, and we wanted to give a chance to those we think are the best at the moment. Together, with the support of our fans, we hope to make it back to the top where we belong. Thank you for trusting us and believing in these young players."

Team Secret PUBG Mobile squad

Helton - Muhammad Abbas Bin Saufi Putra - Fairul Iskandar Putra bin Muazamshah RyZai - Muhammad Haziq Marazlan Zral - Mohamad Aizral Izma Mohammad Faizul

Helton has previously played for Yoodo Alliance and Farang Lejund. He debuted in the PUBG Mobile competition in 2020 and has competed in many major tournaments, including the PMGC 2022. He was loaned to Team HAQ for the PMPL Malaysia Spring 2023, where his squad claimed sixth position, and Team Secret came close behind them.

Putra has previously been associated with multiple organizations, including Evos, Yoodo, and SEM9. In the PMPL MYSGPH 2022 Fall, while representing Sem9, his squad achieved the runner-up position in the tournament. He and Helton will now focus on helping Team Secret lift a major trophy this year.

The two underdogs, RyZai and Zral, were previously members of Team HAQ. Although these players don't have a lot of experience, they have played with Halton before and will likely be able to establish a strong connection with their squad.

The organization had a disastrous result in the PUBG Mobile Super League Spring as their squad completely lost their form there and came in at the bottom of the overall league standings. The fall season of PMPL Malaysia will begin on June 7, and the organization will look to garner respectable results in the tournament.

