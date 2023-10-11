PMPL MEA Championship 2023 Fall: Teams, format, PMGC slots, and more

PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Middle East and Africa (MEA) Championship Fall 2023 is commencing on October 11. The four-day-long event will see 16 top teams of the region competing over 24 classic matches to win the ultimate crown. The event consists of 10 teams from the PMPL Arabia Fall and six from the PMPL Africa Fall.

The top four teams will also book their berth for the prestigious PMGC 2023. Nigma Galaxy and Falcons White have already qualified via the Global Championship through their respective regional points. If they end up in the qualifying spots, it will be awarded to the next best teams on the overall scoreboard.

The MEA Championship features an impressive $150k prize pool and will be broadcast on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel, beginning at 9:45 PM IST, in both English and Arabic.

Participating teams in PMPL MEA Championship Fall

Here are the PUBG Mobile teams contesting in the event:

Clear Vision Falcons White Rukh Esports The World of Battle Virtual Gaming Squad Xenon Brute Force Geekay Esports Nasr Esports Nigma Galaxy Quest Esports R8 Esports Road to Glory Esports Sly Machine Twisted Minds Vision Esports

Nigma Galaxy has showcased robust performances recently and entered this championship event with high confidence. They clinched the PMPL Arabia Fall 2023 title and secured second place in the PMRC: MEA vs Europe. The addition of Koops to the lineup has been a strategic decision by the organization that has paid off.

Nasr Esports, the Pro League Arabia spring champions, have faced challenges recently, but their quality suggests they can bounce back. Meanwhile, R8 Esports, with their wealth of experience, aims to improve after a lukewarm year thus far.

On the other hand, Geekay Esports, the reigning champions, aim to defend their crown. While they've been in fine form, they face a challenging road ahead. Quest Esports was third in the Pro League Arabia Fall and will now aim to qualify for the PMGC 2023. Twisted Minds, who clinched the Saudi eLeague Season 1, will also focus on conquering their first major PUBG Mobile title.

Representing the African region, Falcons White has dominated their home turf and aspires to elevate their performance in this event. Rukh and TWOB claimed second and third spots, respectively, in the PMPL Africa Fall. Virtual Gaming will try to regain their momentum as the club witnessed a significant decline in their performance after winning the Pro League Africa Spring 2022.