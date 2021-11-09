PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship day 1: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more 

The league stages of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) MENA and South Asia Championship commenced today. A total of 20 teams compete in the four-day league stages, at the end of which the top 16 will advance to the finals.

At the end of the first day, I8 Esports topped the overall points table with 36 kills and 69 points. Their aggressive gameplay helped them climb to the top position. Stalwart Esports are closely behind them in second place with 67 points, while Deadeyes Guys played safely to secure third place with 51 points. However, fan-favorite Nigma Galaxy had a poor start and finished in 14th place.

PMPL: MENA and South Asia Championship Season 1 day 1 match standings

I8 Esports leads overall standings after PMPL MENA and SA Championship day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Fate Esports claimed the first match of the event with nine frags. Deadeyes Guys played passively to secure second place. Trained to Kill and Stalwart Esports were eliminated early, but they managed to grab eight frags each.

The second match played on the desert map of Miramar was won by PMCO HMT champs LIT Esports with nine kill points. Wizzes with vibes and I8 Esports secured second and third place with eight and nine frags, respectively.

Overall standings of PMPL MENA and SA Championship day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

I8 Esports went berserk in the third match of the day with a whopping 16 frags. Blade was MVP of the game for his six eliminations.

Stalwart Esports emerged victorious in the fourth match of the day played on Sanhok with 11 frags. Vibes Esports came in second place while I8 came third.

Deadeyes Guys won the fifth and final match of the day with 12 frags. Nasr Esports was played safe to secure second place with only two frags.

Top 5 players from PMPL MENA and SA Championship day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Kill leaders after day 1

1) I8 Crypto - 13 kills

2) SE Skryy - 13 kills

3) SE Action - 9 kills

4) I8 Blade - 9 kills

5) I8 Uzm - 9 kills

Edited by Yasho Amonkar