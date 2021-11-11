PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship day 2: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

The second day of the league stages of the PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship Season 1 concluded. Stalwart Esports has climbed one spot to take the pole position with 63 frags and 126 points whereas, I8 Esports, who had an average day, slipped to second place with 100 points.

Deadeyes Guys and Fate Esports retained their third and fourth place with 89 and 85 points, respectively. Fan-favorite Nigma Galaxy made a comeback to rise six positions and finish in eighth place.

PMPL: MENA and South Asia Championship Season 1 day 2 match standings

Stalwart Esports emerges table-toppers after PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship league day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

K7 Esports won the first match of the second day with seven frags. Wizzes with Vibes played aggressively to top the match table with 11 frags. Wizzes RutzrSR was the MVP of the match with seven frags.

Deadeyes Guys played safely to win the second match of the day with five frags. Rico Infinity Team was eliminated mid-game, but they still managed to grab nine frags.

Overall standings after PMPL MENA and SA Championship League day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Nigma Galaxy made a comeback to claim the third match of the day with 11 frags. Stalwart Esports secured second while I8 Esports came third.

Sudor Esports emerged on top in the fourth match of the day with 13 frags. However, it was Stalwart Esports that went berserk and took a whopping 20 frags in the game. Stalwart Top and Action took eight and seven frags, respectively.

The fifth and final match of the day was won by Trained to Kill with six frags. They were followed by DRS Gaming and Fate Esports with eight and 12 frags, respectively.

Action leads kill leaderboard after PMPL: MENA and South Asia Championship Season day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Kill leaders after day 2

1) SE Action - 22 kills

2) I8 UZM - 18 kills

3) SE Skryy - 18 kills

4) I8 Crypto - 14 kills

5) Sudor IClever - 14 kills

There are only ten matches left to determine the top 16 teams, so teams like Yalla, Cryptics, and iKurd will have to put their best foot forward if they hope to make the finals, while the other teams will need to bolster their positions.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar