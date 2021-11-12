PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship day 3: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

The third and penultimate day of the PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship came to an end today. After a gripping encounter of 5 matches, Stalwart Esports maintained their top position in a dominating fashion at the end of the day with 169 points and 81 kills.

Following the Mongolian team in second place was the Pakistani squad of i8 Esports, who played consistently well to maintain their second spot with 126 points and 69 kills. Deadeyes Guys, the Nepali team, stayed rooted in third spot, ending their day with 120 points and 45 kills.

PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship day 3

Stalwart and i8 Esports maintain their top position (Image via PUBG Mobile)

In the first PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship match played on Sanhok, K7 Esports, the Taiwanese team ended up winning this encounter with a whooping 14 kills. NASR Esports and YALLA Esports, who were lagging behind in the points table post-Day 2, stepped up in this match to secure 19 and 16 points (with 9 and 4 kills), respectively.

Overall League standings after PMPL Mena and SA Championship day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The second and third games of the competition saw Wizzes with Vibes from Nepal, and A1 Esports, from Bangladesh, take the chicken dinner with 9 and 14 kills. These chicken dinners helped them climb in the points table and solidify their position in the top 16.

Cryptics, who were lagging at the 20th spot at the end of Day 2, had two amazing games as they gained 31 points in 2 games to gain momentum and climb to the 17th spot in the overall standings.

The fourth game of the day was played on Erangel. NASR Esports put forth a dominating display of gun power in this match to secure a 15-kill chicken dinner. Cryptics had yet another good game as they finished in the second spot, adding 8 frags to their tally. Trained to Kill played well in this match to obtain the third spot with 8 frags as well.

The fifth and final encounter of the PMPL Championship was held on Miramar and was won in an impressive manner by Rico Infinity team. The squad showed excellent composure in the final circle, eliminating Nigma Galaxy and Trained to Kill back-to-back to ensure the chicken dinner with 10 frags.

Trained to Kill were caught in an ugly spot in the final circle and got eliminated in the second spot with 8 frags, while Nigma Galaxy's two remaining players helped them secure third spot with 3 frags.

Top 5 kill leaders (Image via PUBG Mobile)

With just one day left in the PMPL Championship League, the teams from the 14th to the 17th spot are in the run for qualification to the finals but will have to move forward in a cautious manner. The teams below will have to put an extraordinary effort to qualify as their points as of now are pretty low.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The top 16 teams will qualify for the PMPL MENA and SA Championship Finals.

Edited by R. Elahi