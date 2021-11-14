PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship Finals: Stalwart Esports continue domination, lead overall points table after Day 1

The finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League( PMPL) MENA and South Asia Championship started today. Post the completion of five matches, Stalwart Esports the Mongolian giant, led the overall standings with 73 points and 36 eliminations.

Following them was Deadeyes Guys, who too had a great day and ended up in second place with 69 points and 32 eliminations.

The third place was secured by another Nepali team, DRS Gaming. Their squad played quite consistently, securing 2 chicken dinners and accruing 59 points and 24 eliminations.

PMPL MENA and SA Championship Finals day 1

Stalwart Esports leads overall leaderboard after PMPL MENA and SA Championship Finals day 1

The day kicked off with the first game taking place on Erangel. DRS Gaming, the popular Nepali team, secured the chicken dinner in this match with 8 frags. However, it was Stalwart Esports who accrued the most points as they finished second and secured a whooping 18 eliminations.

i8 Esports from Pakistan also continued their consistent run from the League Stage to finish third in this match with 6 kills.

Da1 overall standings of PMPL MENA and SA Championship finals (Image Via PUBG Mobile)

The second and third encounters of the day were won by Rico Infinity, the team from the Middle East region, and DRS Gaming. The two finished with 17 and 9 eliminations respectively.

Rico Infinity popped off in the second game and obliterated the lobby, climbing their way to third spot on the overall leaderboard. DRS Gaming, on the other hand, secured their second chicken dinner of the finals as they jumped to the top spot after Match-3.

Game four was played on Sanhok. Stalwart Esports had a great run in this match as they secured the chicken dinner with 12 frags. Vibes Esports and Wizzies with Vibes, who were somewhat lagging in the points table, had a great outing as they clinched second and third spots respectively.

Finals Day 1 summary of PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship (image via PUBG Mobile)

The fifth and final match of the PMPL Championship Finals day 1 was taken by Sudor Esports from the Middle East. The team played brilliantly, cautiously rotating into the zone and then capitalizing to secure 10 frags.

Trained to Kill, on the other hand, secured second spot. Although the team dealt a lot of damage, they couldn't convert the same into kills and finished with just 5 frags. Meanwhile, Deadeyes Guys fragged quite well and secured third place with 11 kills.

Top 5 players from PMPL MEMA and SA Championship Finals day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

With just one day and five matches to go, the competition has threatened up; teams will be vying for the top 4 spots for the Global Championship 2021.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul