Stalwart Esports emerges top as PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship League Stage ends

The League Stage round of PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) MENA and South Asia Championship came to an end on November 12. Post the culmination of an intense showdown between the 20 teams in 20 matches, the top 16 teams qualified for the MENA & South Asia Championship finals.

Stalwart Esports, the fiery team from Mongolia, topped the League Stage leaderboards and made their entry into the finals in emphatic fashion with 204 points and 100 kills. The team looked in sublime touch throughout the League Stage and will look to carry forth the same form into the finals.

PMPL MENA and SA Championship League Stage overall standings

Stalwart Esports wins League stage of PMPL MENA and South Asia Championship (Image via PUBG Mobile)

i8 Esports from Pakistan finished in the second spot. The team played consistently well during the League Stage, focusing on their fragging potential on the back of their star player CRYPTO. The team ended up with 178 points and 94 kills.

Trained to Kill, the Nepali squad, also played quite well and secured the third spot in the League. The team accumulated a total of 165 points with 72 kills at an average of slightly over 10 points per game.

Overall standings of PMPL MENA and SA Championship League (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Unfortunately, the bottom 4 teams from the overall standings were eliminated from the competition. The list of eliminated teams is as follows:

Yalla Esports

LIT Esports

iKurd Triple Esports

KHK Esports

Yalla Esports, the team who had finished second during the PMPL: Arabia Season 2 Finals, faltered in the League Stage as they failed to gain any kind of momentum and finished in the 17th spot missing the finals berth to Sudor Esports by a margin of 10 points.

Heading into the final match, the team trailed 16th placed Sudor Esports by 7 points. The squad were caught in a rotational fight with Nepali team Wizzes with Vibes and were eliminated by them, ending their hopes of a Global Championship spot.

PMPL MENA and SA Championship League summary (Image via PUBG Mobile)

LIT Esports from Taiwan, who had finished second in PMCO HTM Fall 2021, also choked during the League Stage. Being a newly acquired squad, the team couldn't handle the pressure and finished in the 18th spot.

Kurd Triple Esports, another team from the Middle East, also had a tough run during the league round, as they could only accumulate 52 points in the 16 matches they played. The team finished in 19th place on the overall leaderboards.

Top 5 players from PMPL MENA and SA Championship League (Image via PUBG Mobile)

KHK Esports, the winners of PMCO Africa: Fall 2021, also failed to get going in the championship. Due to the lack of experience of competing at higher levels, the team was often caught off guard in crunch situations and ended up getting eliminated early. The team finished in the 20th spot and will look to take this tournament as a learning curve for future events.

With a 2-day and 10 matches long PMPL MENA and SA Championship League final starting November 12, teams will have to bring their A-game from the start and gain an advantage in the initial stages. Teams will be eyeing the top 4 spots, which will guarantee them a place in PMGC 2021.

