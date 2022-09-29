PMPL SEA Championship 2022 Fall Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, top 3 players, and more

The first day of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): SEA Championship Fall commenced on September 28. The day saw five matches played on different maps by teams from multiple countries in Southeast Asia.

At the end of the day, the Indonesian team Aerowolf Limax took the lead, with 57 points and 26 eliminations to their name. They were followed by their fellow countrymen, NFT Esports, who finished second with 53 points and 26 frags.

Malaysian squad, 4Rivals, too, played quite well throughout the day, which enabled them to secure 48 points and 20 kills in four matches. FaZe Clan, with 45 points and 21 eliminations, grabbed the fourth spot, with Infinity and TEM right behind them. Vietnamese squad D'Xavier got off to a poor start and scored only seven points.

Match wise performance overview of teams on Day 1

PMPL SEA Day 1 overall standings (image via PUBG Mobile)

Game 1

The first game of the day was secured by Thai squad The Infinity, who carried over their top form from PMRC. The team closed out the game with 11 kills. They were followed by the Indonesian team Genesis Dogma, who got in nine eliminations. Faze Clan, another Thai team, held on to the third spot in this game with nine frags as well.

Game 2

This match saw Boom Esports from Indonesia dominating the lobby. The team obliterated the competition by securing 14 kills. Vietnamese squad Eagle Esport took the second spot in this game with four eliminations, while FaZe Clan finished third twice in two back-to-back matches.

Games 3 and 4

The third and fourth games of the day were won by Vietnamese and Indonesian squads Shine Like Diamond and NFT Esports, respectively. Both put forth an amazing performance. SLD got in 14 kills, while NFT registered nine eliminations, propelling themselves to the top of the leaderboard.

Game 5

Aerowolf Limax closed the final game of the day with a chicken dinner. The team was able to secure 11 eliminations in the match, pushing themselves to the number one spot on the leaderboard. Eagle Esport and NFT Esports finished in the second and third spots in this match.

Top 3 players from PMPL SEA Day 1 (image via PUBG Mobile)

ShirtyS from Bacon Time picked up 10 frags, while EYPU1 from 4Rivals secured nine eliminations. PUBG Mobile star TonyK claimed nine kills as well.

With the PMPL SEA first day over, the teams have got into the groove and will look to come out with all guns blazing the rest of the week.

