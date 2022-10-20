PMPL SEA Championship Fall 2022 Grand Finals: Teams, schedule, PMGC slots, and more 

With the league stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): SEA Championship Fall 2022 over, the 16 qualified teams will now focus on the event's Grand Finals. All-important finals qualify for SEA teams at the PMGC: 2022 League Stage.

A prize pool of $1,37,800 will be up for grabs in the Grand Finals, with special prizes for individual achievements. The title champion team will receive $30,000, while the second and third-placed teams will be awarded $20,000 and $15,000 in prize money.

Format and Schedule for PMPL: SEA Championship Fall 2022 Grand Finals

The much-awaited Grand Finals will start on October 21 and go on for three days, eventually culminating on October 23. 18 matches will be played, featuring six matches every three days.

Qualified Teams for PMPL: SEA Championship Fall 2022 Grand Finals

1) The Infinity (Thailand)

2) TEM Entertainment (Thailand)

3) Faze Clan (Thailand)

4) Bacon Time (Thailand)

5) Alter Ego Limax (Indonesia)

6) Buriram United Esports (Thailand)

7) Vampire Esports (Thailand)

8) D'Xavier (Vietnam)

9) Genesis Dogma GIDS (Indonesia)

10) Geek Fam (Malaysia)

11) Shine Like Diamond (Vietnam)

12) 4 Rivals (Malaysia)

13) Yodoo Alliance (Malaysia)

14) NFT Esports (Indonesia)

15) BOOM Esports (Indonesia)

16) Eagle Esport (Vietnam)

Allocations from PMPL: SEA Championship Fall 2022 Grand Finals

The top five teams from the championship Grand Finals will move to the League Stage of PMGC: 2022.

Note: Vampire Esports, The Infinity, Bacon Time, Geek Fam, D’Xavier, Alter Ego, and 4 Rivals have already qualified for the Global Championship. If any of these teams finish in the top five, the slot will be awarded to the team below them in the overall leaderboard.

Teams to look out for in PMPL: SEA Championship Grand Finals 2022

The Infinity from Thailand has been in supreme form over the past year. Having topped the League Stage standings, the team will be hot favorites going into the finals.

Faze Clan, Bacon Time, and TEM Entertainment will pose stiff challenges among other teams. Vampire Esports will also be a team to look out for. Having won PMWI: 2022, the team will also look to emulate the same performance in the Grand Finals.

The League Stage saw absolute domination from Thai teams. Teams from other countries will aim to showcase their exploits in the event.

