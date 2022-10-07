PMPL SEA Championship Fall Week 2 Day 2: The Infinity leads overall standings 

After eight matches in the second week of the PMPL SEA Championship Fall 2022, The Infinity clinched first rank on the weekly leaderboard. The team began slowly yesterday but came to the fore and secured three podium finishes in four matches. Overall, the squad has secured a total of 91 points with 50 eliminations.

The second spot at the end of Day 2 was captured by Indonesian squad, Genesis Dogma GIDS. After an average performance during the first week, the team came back strong and proved their mantle in the first two days. Thanks to an impressive display, the side accumulated 88 points with 40 eliminations.

Aerowolf Limax, another Indonesian squad, finished third on the Week 2 leaderboard. Despite starting with a bang on Day 1, the side slightly faltered and dropped two places to the third spot with 87 points and 37 frags.

In the overall kill leaderboard, Noozy from The Infinity dethroned TonyK from Faze Clan to take the top spot. The former currently stands at the top with 70 kills, followed closely by TonyK with 68 frags. Sitting a fair distance beneath them at third place is Stoned from Vampire Esport with 40 eliminations.

Performance overview of teams after Week 2 Day 2 of PMPL: SEA Championship Fall 2022

PMPL SEA Championship Week 2 standings after Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Outside of the top three teams, D'Xavier, the PMPL Vietnam champion, started their second week with a bang. After two days, the side currently stands fourth with 84 points, 27 eliminations and a chicken dinner.

At the end of Day 2, the fifth and sixth spots in the Week 2 leaderboard are occupied by Thai teams Faze Clan and TEM Entertainment. Both sides, with the help of a single chicken dinner, have secured 84 and 78 points respectively.

Vampire Esports and Bacon Time, the remaining two Thai outfits have started their second week slow, which is a far cry from their fiery performances during Week 1. After two days of competition in Week 2, the teams stand at the 9th and 12th spot with 65 and 57 points respectively.

Malaysian and Indonesian squads SEM9 and BOOM Esports have suffered a poor start to the week. After playing eight matches, the teams lie at the bottom of the Week 2 leaderboard at the 19th and 20th spot with 25 and 19 points respectively.

With three days remaining in the PMPL SEA Week 2, teams lagging behind will quickly have to climb their way up the leaderboard to qualify for the Grand Finals.

