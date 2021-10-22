PMPL SEA Championship Season 4 Superweekend 2: Qualified teams, schedule, and more

The second league play of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) SEA Championship Season 4 has concluded. Thai team The Infinity topped the standings despite not having chicken dinner, proving how consistent they are.

Second-place went to Vampire Esports thanks to their kill points. The fan-favorite Bigetron RA placed third, while Faze, with their aggressive gaming style, placed fifth.

Qualified Teams for PMPL South East Asia (SEA) Championship 2021 SW 2

Teams that qualified to the PMPL Super Weekend 2:-

1. The Infinity

2. Vampire Esports

3. Bigetron RA

4. 4 Rivals

5. Faze

6. Evos Reborn

7. Axis RedOne

8. NFT Esports

9. APG Esports

10. MS Chonburi

11. Geek Fam

12. Onyx Esports

13. Team Secret

14. BN United

15. RRQ Ryu

16. Eagle Esports

Bottom 4 teams failed to qualify for Superweekend 2:-

1. Genesis Dogma GIDS

2. D'Xavier

3. V Gaming

4. Yangon Galacticos

Superweekend 1 topper D'Xavier failed to qualify for the super weekend which shows how tough the competition is.

Indonesia and Vietnam Champion GIDS and V Gaming also failed to qualify for the super weekend. Genesis Dogma and D’Xavier have already qualified for PMGC from regional ranking.

The league stages not only will decide the top 16 teams for the finals but the league winner will cement their berth at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021. A total of four teams (one league and three finals) will qualify for the PMGC.

D’Xavier is currently leading the PMPL SEA League Stage overall standings with 170 points, followed by 4Rivals with 140 points. Fan favourite Bigetron RA sits on sixth place with 125 points.

The second superweekend will be crucial for teams like Bigetron RA and The Infinity. Given the teams' current good form, both will have a great chance of scoring points. In the absence of league topper D'Xavier, 4 Rivals has a clear path to becoming the team at the top.

