PMPL SEA Season 4 Super Weekend 3: Faze Clan dominates day 2, pulls ahead in the race to Global Championship

The second day of the final super weekend of the PMPL Southeast: Season 4 League Stage came to an end today. After completing ten matches and a lot of back and forth between the top squads in the SEA region, Faze Clan from Thailand emerged as the table-toppers pulling away from the other teams and drawing a massive lead in both Week 3 and overall leaderboards. In the Week 3 leaderboards, the team is currently at 160 points with 77 kills.

Following them in the second spot in Week 3 leaderboards is D'Xavier from Vietnam. The team currently has 108 points with 48 eliminations. D'Xavier started well today but couldn't carry the same momentum throughout the day. The third spot in the Week-3 leaderboards is being held by Thai team Onyx Esports who performed exceptionally today. The team currently is 11 points behind D'Xavier with 96 points and 36 kills.

PMPL SEA Championship Season 4 Super Weekend 3 day 2

Overall standings after PMPL SEA Championship SW 3 day 2 (Image via Krafton)

Faze Clan also jumped to the top spot in the overall standings for the PMPL SEA League Stage, accumulating a total of 410 points at the end of the day. The team currently has a lead of 35 points over the Indonesian star team EVOS Reborn who sits at the second spot with 375 points. 4Rivals from Malaysia follow these teams at the third spot 364 points.

Day 2 of the final super weekend started with the first match on Erangel. D'Xavier picked off from where they had ended day 1 and secured the victory with 13 kills. EVOS Reborn had a decent run in this match as well as they secured the second spot with nine frags to their name. MS Chonburi from Thailand secured the third spot in this game with five eliminations.

RRQ finished in 17th place after PMPL SEA Championship SW 3 day 2 (Image via Krafton)

The second and third matches of the day were won by Faze Clan and 4Rivals with 13 and 11 kills to their names. Faze especially had a great run in both these matches, securing a total of 48 points. This performance took the team to the top spot in the Week 2 leaderboard.

Similarly, the fourth and fifth games of the day were won by Faze Clan and Geek Fam, respectively, with 8 and 7 kills. Faze again put forth a dominating performance in the final two matches to end their day with a solid lead.

Faze Clan secured 97 points in just five matches today, averaging a whopping 19.4 points per game. Bigetron RA, who led the overall charts at the end of day 1, had an average day as they could only manage 26 points and fell to the 4th spot in the overall standings.

Top 4 eliminators after PMPL SEA SW 3 day 2 (Image via Krafton)

With just one day to go in the PMPL SEA League Stage, Faze Clan would look to hold their nerve and qualify for their first-ever Global event. The team would be expecting to be consistent and not choke in the final moments of the League.

