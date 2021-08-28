PUBG Mobile PMPL Season 4 Thailand Super Weekend 1, Day 1: Overall standings, top 3 eliminators, and more

The first day of the PUBG Mobile Pro League(PMPL): Thailand Season 4 League Stage has come to an end. At the end of an eventful day, The Infinity emerged as table toppers with 84 points and 40 kills.

Following it in second place was Faze Clan, which also started its super weekend in a dominating fashion, securing 71 points and 36 kills. Third place was captured by HAIL Esport, with a total of 62 points with 22 eliminations.

Over the last two days of the week, 16 out of the competing 20 teams qualified for the first super weekend. Points from all three super weekends will be counted for the overall standings.

PMPL S4 Thailand Super Weekend 1, Day 1: Overall standings

The day began with the first two matches being played on Erangel and Miramar. Previous season's SEA Champions, The Infinity, provided a dominating display, securing both matches with 7 and 13 kills respectively.

The team showed why it's counted as one of the best in the SEA region.

Erangel served as the battleground for the day's third match. Faze Clan capitalized on its good form and clinched victory with a total of 11 eliminations.

Following its win was Buriram United Esports, which managed to secure 3 frags. Meanwhile, Excelsior claimed third place with 12 eliminations.

The fourth match of the day was played on Sanhok. Excelsior, which had secured third place in the previous match, continued its consistency and secured a chicken dinner with 6 kills. HAIL Esport followed suit and finished second with 4 kills. Not too far behind, MS Chonburi managed a third-place finish with a single elimination.

The fifth and final match was again played on Erangel. HAIL Esport managed to claim an 8 kill chicken dinner and climbed to third spot in the overall standings. Meanwhile, TEM Entertainment secured second place with 5 frags. The third spot was clinched by The Infinity with 13 frags to its name.

Top 3 eliminator from PMPL Season 4 Thailand super weekend 1 day 1

With two more days to go in the PMPL S4 Super Weekend 1, teams at the top will look to further widen the gap between themselves and other teams. All bottom-placed outfits will look to bounce back in the upcoming fixtures. Having said that, viewers are in for a treat for the remaining two days.

