PMPL Season 4 Thailand Super Weekend 3: Qualified teams, schedule, and more

The third weekday of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Thailand Season 4 has concluded. All 20 teams contested for the 16 qualification spots on the weekdays.

A total of fifteen matches will be played throughout the weekend between these sixteen teams. The Super Weekend matches will take place from 10 September to 12 September.

PMPL Thailand S4 weekday 3 top ten standings (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Vampire Esports topped the weekday's rakings with 46 kills and 102 points. RRQ secured second place with 50 eliminations and 98 points, while Faze Clan took the third spot with their super aggressive gameplay, notching 61 frags and 98 points.

The top 16 teams from the PMPL weekday 3 qualified for the third super weekend (Image via PUBG Mobile)

It was RRQ 9Noizz who had the highest kill count with 21 as well as the greatest damage at 4329. Buriram Kengzo survived the longest on average, at around 22 minutes.

Qualified teams for PMPL Season 4 Thailand Super Weekend 3

Valdus The Murder Onyx Esports RRQ FaZe Clan Bangkrirk Esports Bacon Time Hail Esports The Infinity Vampire Esports Team Flash Sharper Esports MS Chonburi E29 Esports Gaming TEM Entertainment Excelsior Buriram United Esports

Teams that failed to qualify

King of Gamers Club FW Esports Magic Esports Wisdom Community

Magic Esports, who has topped the rankings in the previous weekdays, failed to qualify for the Super Weekend.

It is the third consecutive week where KOG missed out on qualifying for the Super Weekends, thus getting eliminated from the competition. FW Esports and Wisdom Community are in 13th and 15th places in the overall league rankings with a slim chance of qualifying.

PMPL S4 SW3 Day 1 schedule

Match 1: Erangel - 5:00 pm (Thailand time)

Match 2: Miramar - 5:45 pm

Match 3: Erangel - 7:00 pm

Match 4: Sanhok - 8:00 pm

Match 5: Erangel - 8:45 pm

An intriguing aspect to watch will be how The Infinity approaches the Super Weekends. The team is leading the league stages and has a lead of around 150 points over the second-ranked team, Faze Clan. Buriram Esports, led by star player G9, will also aim to qualify this weekend as they are currently 17th in the league stages.

