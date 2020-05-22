PMPL South Asia 2020: Elementrix wins Match 5 of Day 3

PMPL South Asia 2020 Day 3 Match 5 Standings

Day three of the PMPL South Asia 2020 PUBG Mobile tournament got underway with action-packed matches in Week 1.

In the final match on the third day of PMPL 2020, Groups A, B, C and E faced off at Sanhok from a third-person perspective. The flight path of the map stretched from Camp Alpha to Sahmee, and the first play zone was formed in the centre of the map.

How did the 5th match of PMPL 2020 Day 3 unfold?

Early Game

TSM Entity decided to hot drop at the Bootcamp along with their squad while TX clan landed in the warehouse. After quickly looting the place, TX clan decided to step back from the Bootcamp and shifted towards the top of the hill. UME's Destro took the first kill of the map by eliminating GodL's Smokie from the game.

Mid Game

After the elimination of Smokie, GodL decided to take revenge from U Mamba Esports. After reaching the spot, GodL Gill took an entry frag by knocking out an UME member with a nade. Luckily he was saved by his teammates while GodL decided to watch from a distance.

Late Game

In one of the last circles, only five teams stood alive on the ground. While holding a small compound, the entire clan of SGE raided on TSM Entity. As a result, TSM Entity lost two players in fifth position. Moving forward to the final zone, it was a 4v1 situation between Elementrix and Mega Stars. Elementrix, with a numerical advantage, got an easy victory in the final match of the day.

Top 5 players of PMPL 2020 Day 3 Match 5

