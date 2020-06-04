PMPL South Asia 2020: Week 3 Day 1 schedule officially announced

PUBG Mobile have announced the complete schedule of Week 3 Day 1 of PMPL South Asia 2020.

PMPL South Asia will be live-streamed on the PUBG Mobile eSports YouTube channel at 6:30 PM IST.

PMPL South Asia 2020

PMPL South Asia 2020, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resumed on 22nd May 2020. The complete schedule of Week 3 Day 1 of PMPL South Asia 2020 has been officially announced by PUBG Mobile.

A total of 20 teams from India, Nepal, and Bangladesh will battle in the tournament for a massive prize pool of $200,000 and a spot in the PUBG Mobile World League (PMWL).

PMPL South Asia 2020 Week 1 Day 3 Schedule

PMPL South Asia Week 3

PMPL South Asia 2020 will be live-streamed on the official PUBG Mobile eSports YouTube channel. There will be a total of five matches in a day and the live stream will begin at 6:30 PM IST on the scheduled days.

Here is the complete PMPL South Asia 2020 schedule for Day 1 of Week 3:

Matches

Match 1: Erangel [ A B C D ]

Erangel [ A B C D ] Match 2: Sanhok [ A B C D ]

Sanhok [ A B C D ] Match 3: Miramar [ A B C D ]

Miramar [ A B C D ] Match 4: Vikendi [ A B C D ]

Vikendi [ A B C D ] Match 5: Sanhok [ A C D E ]

Advertisement

It is interesting to note that not a single game will be played on the Miramar map.

You can also watch the live stream of PMPL South Asia 2020 here:

As per the current standings of the PMPL SA 2020, ORANGE ROCK top the leaderboard with 457 points and seven chicken dinners. They are followed by TSM-Entity and GODLIKE with 435 and 411 points respectively.

All the 20 teams are divided into five groups (A, B, C, D and E) and the top three squads will get a direct entry into the PMWL 2020 from the league stage. The remaining two spots will be filled up by the top two squads from the final stage.

Also Read: PMIS 2020 - PUBG Mobile India Series In-Game qualifiers schedule announced