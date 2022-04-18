PMPL South Asia 2022 Spring League Stage: Overall standings, top 16 teams qualify for finals

The league stage of the PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia (PMPL) 2022 Spring concluded with the top 16 teams advancing to the Grand Finals. Mongolian team Seal Esports put up an astounding performance and secured first place in the league stage. The side has accumulated 539 points, including 269 eliminations, in its 45 matches.

Another Mongolian team Stalwart Esports grabbed second place with 462 points. Nepalese squad Vibes Esports was behind it in third place with 454 points. IHC Esports, previously known as Zeus, finished fourth with 430 points, followed by Trained to Kill with 429 points.

Top 10 teams ranking of PMPL SA League Stage (Image via PUBG Mobile)

DRS Gaming and Deadeyes had average performances as they came in sixth and seventh place respectively. DRS Gaming had signed the former Wizzes Club roster earlier in February. Meanwhile, the former DRS Gaming joined Skylightz Gaming ahead of the PMPL, who came eighth in the league.

Overall standings of league stage (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Qualified teams for PMPL South Asia 2022 Spring

Seal Esports Stalwart Esports Vibes IHC Esports Trained to kill DRS Gaming Deadeyes Skylightz Gaming Savage Esports Venom legends High Voltage Phantom Esports Raw Esports 7Sea Esports Jyaan Maara Elementrix

Despite not qualifying for the second Super-Weekend, Venom Legends managed to secure 10th place with 223 points. Jyaan Maara and Elementrix came in 15th and 16th place despite qualifying for all Super-Weekends.

Da Atrax Esports has taken 162 points but could not qualify for the Grand Final. TRZ, A1, and 1952 Esports had disastrous performances as they didn't make it to two out of three Super-Weekends and was eliminated from the event.

Elimination leaders from League Stage (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Action has taken 119 kills with 25,479 damage in the League Stage, while his teammate Top was behind him with 110 frags. Demo from Seal Esports secured third place with 106 points, followed by Zyoll.

The Grand Finals are scheduled to take place between April 22 and April 24. The top 10 teams from the finals will advance to the South Asia Championship where they will meet the top 6 teams from Pakistan.

A total of $150K will be awarded in the PMPL SA spring of which the winner will receive $12,500 while the first runner up gets $9,000.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan