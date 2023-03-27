PMPL South Asia 2023 Spring Week 1 Day 5: Overall standings, top PUBG Mobile players, overview, and more

Week 1 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2023 Spring South Asia wrapped up on March 26, with 4Mercial Vibes maintaining their top position after some outstanding performances. The Mongolian team garnered 253 points in their 21 matches, including Vikendi, and claimed five Chicken Dinners. The side has been granted 20 bonus points for coming first in Week 1.

Stalwart Esports' consistency helped them capture the second spot with 205 points. DRS Gaming managed to jump into the top three after exhibiting balanced gameplay. High Voltage got their momentum going on the Day 3 of Week 1 and were still holding on to their fourth position when Day 5 ended.

PMPL South Asia Week 1 Day 5 overview

Match 1

Top 10 squads rankings after PMPL SA Week 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The opening match of Day 5 took place in Miramar and saw an outstanding display of skill from Rouge, who picked up nine individual kills to help SEAL achieve an impressive 20-kill Chicken Dinner.

Skylightz Gaming lost their last battle to them and secured 12 points. Stalwart Esports was eliminated by Rouge but they somehow grabbed 11 points.

Match 2

4Mercial’s spectacular showing continued in the PMPL as the Mongolian team secured a 13-kill victory in the second encounter of Day 5. Nepali side DRS Gaming played the game slowly and came second with only two eliminations.

Match 3

11th to 20th ranked teams from Week 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Elementrix finally recovered after struggling for a while and picked up their first win on Day 5 with 10 kills. Abrupt Slayers and Kunyo came second and third with nine and five finishes. Sleepyy impressed fans with his skills, acquiring six eliminations to emerge as the top performer in the third game.

Match 4

High Voltage outclassed Stalwart in a nerve-wracking battle to get an 11-kill Chicken Dinner. DRS Gaming also played well in this game, gathering 12 points for themselves. Assassin played a key role for High Voltage by obtaining five finishes.

Match 5

DOK922 carried his squad 4Mercial to victory in the 25th match of PMPL Week 1. Two famous South Asian teams, DRS Gaming and Stalwart, also performed well to gain 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Elimination standings of Week 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

DOK922 has clinched 58 eliminations in his 21 matches and sits at the top of the Kill leaderboard, followed by his squad member East922. Top and ICY from Stalwart are in third and fourth positions with 40 and 36 eliminations at the end of PMPL Week 1.

Poll : 0 votes