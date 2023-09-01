PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Fall Finals Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

The PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Fall Grand Finals has begun, with the region's top 16 teams vying for supremacy. NB Esports from Mongolia dominated on the first day, as they won three out of six games. Their spectacular performance helped them eliminate a staggering 54 opponents and accumulate a grand total of 95 points.

Meanwhile, 4Merical Vibes showcased an impressive aggressive strategy, which resulted in them securing 74 points and the second spot in the rankings. Although they couldn't secure any chicken dinners, their proactive gameplay allowed them to maintain a strong position.

Skylightz Gaming maintained consistency throughout the day, earning them a respectable third rank with 53 points. On the other hand, DRS Gaming, who had held the top position in the league, had a somewhat average start in the tournament and finished the day in sixth place.

PMPL South Asia Championship Fall 2023 Finals Day 1 results

NB Esports displayed their dominance on Day 1 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

In the opening round on Erangel, Skylightz Gaming emerged victorious, largely thanks to MafiaNinja's exceptional performance, which yielded five frags. The team secured a total of seven frags.

Despite facing an early elimination, Raw Esports managed to accumulate 11 frags, courtesy of Sky, who also earned the MVP title for his four eliminations.

Agonxi8 displayed their remarkable skills in the second match of the PMPL Championship Finals Day 1 as they clinched victory with an impressive tally of 10 frags.

4Merical exhibited excellent gameplay but secured the second spot with 11 frags. Meanwhile, NB Esports once again secured a place in the top three after accumulating nine frags.

In the third match, NB Esports orchestrated a well-balanced strategy that led them to claim the chicken dinner with 11 eliminations.

Despite an early exit for 4Merical, East922's MVP-worthy performance resulted in 13 crucial points for their team.

Day 1 overall standings of PMPL SA Championship Finals (Image via PUBG Mobile)

The fourth game of the day saw High Voltage clinch a remarkable 1v2 in the final circle, propelling them to victory with 10 frags. Rogue earned the MVP title for the match with seven frags.

4Merical's East922 once again showcased his class by eliminating four opponents, taking his team to second place in the match standings.

Continuing their dominant performance, NB Esports secured their second chicken dinner of the day with 10 frags, led by Mondo's five eliminations. Meanwhile, Skylightz Gaming settled for the runner-up position, tallying 11 eliminations, while AgonxI8 once again shined in Miramar with eight frags.

The first day of the PMPL Championship Finals concluded with yet another chicken dinner claimed by NB Esports, who had 12 frags. Skylightz Gaming and 4Merical Vibes maintained their consistency, securing second and third places with eight and seven frags, respectively.