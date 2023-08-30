PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Fall Grand Finals: Teams, schedule, format, and more 

The Grand Finals of the PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Fall is scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 3, with six matches every day. The top four teams will seal their slot in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2023. Stalwart from Mongolia and AgonxI8 from Pakistan have already booked their seat in the PMGC through their regional points.

Spanning four intense days, the League Stage of the South Asia Championship featured the participation of the top 20 teams, all vying for the 16 spots in the ultimate round.

Qualified teams for Finals of PMPL South Asia Championship Fall 2023

The following teams are set to play in the Grand Finale:

DRS Gaming RAW Esports IHC Esports 4Merical Vibes T2K Esports Mabetex Esports LEO Esports High Voltage DC Magnus Esports Seventh Element Stalwart Esports AgonXI8 Skylightz Gaming 52 Esports NB Esports The R3gicide

League Stage overview

The initial phase of the PMPL SA Championship Fall concluded on August 27, with DRS Gaming securing the top spot in the standings. The lineup displayed remarkable consistency, maintaining their lead from the very first day until the final moments. The team clinched five chicken dinners and raked in 93 frag points, taking their total to 164 points.

Raw Esports, the second runners-up of the PMPL South Asia Fall, grabbed second place with 151 points. The squad was the most aggressive roster in the league and was the only one to cross the 100-frag points mark.

IHC Esports managed to grab third place without any chicken dinner with 128 points, while 4Merical Vibes gained two places to finish fourth. Contrary to expectations, Stalwart Esports didn't look in form and had to settle for 11th rank, which is worse than they would have hoped for.

On the other hand, PMPL Pakistan champions AgonXI8 faced a challenging phase, leading to their 12th place finish, while Skylightz Gaming's struggle continued as they finished in 13th place.

King of Spades, SR| 3X Esports, Team TUF, and HellRaisers are the four teams that failed to qualify for the finals.

Malik, hailing from Raw Esports, emerged as the top fragger during this phase, accumulating an impressive tally of 40 eliminations. Securing the second spot on the leaderboard is IHC Godless, boasting 35 frags along with a substantial damage of over 9,000 hp.

Sky, another key player from Raw Esports, claimed the third position in the fragging charts. Notably, East922 of 4Merical Vibes secured fourth place, also amassing 35 frags.