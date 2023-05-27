PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Spring Finals Day 3: Overall standings, overview, and more

Stalwart Esport's exceptional display on the third day of the PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Spring Finals propelled them to the coveted first place in the overall standings. Across six matches, the squad accumulated an impressive total of approximately 88 points with three chicken dinners, ultimately bringing their tally to 196 points.

4Merical Vibes, who held the lead during the first two days, slipped to second with 163 points, while T2K maintained the third spot with 136 points. Notably, Agon I8 made a noteworthy appearance in the top five standings with 111 points, whereas High Voltage dropped out of the top five and now hold the seventh rank.

PMPL South Asia Championship Finals Day 3 Match Standings

Stalwart Esports started the day with a chicken dinner in the classic map of Erangel. The squad focussed more on the circle and went for kills in the last circle to rake in 11 frag points. On the other hand, 4MV exhibited an aggressive playstyle, amassing 13 kills and securing second place.

Top 8 teams rankings after Championship Finals Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Moving on to the second battle on Miramar, Stalwart Esports once again emerged victorious, securing 10 eliminations. They skillfully utilized the ridges while keeping a keen eye on the circle, which ultimately proved instrumental in their success. AgonxI8 from Pakistan also performed admirably as the PMPL champion held second place with 10 frags.

In a 4v4 fight between Mabetex and IHC, the former emerged victorious and claimed the chicken dinner with 10 eliminations. IHC had to settle for second place, but they managed to sneak in 13 frag points, while DRS Gaming came third with nine points.

IHC secured ninth place after PMPL SAC Finals Day 3 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Stalwart Esports achieved their third chicken dinner triumph of the day, displaying an aggressive playstyle that resulted in an impressive 14 eliminations. Among their squad members, Icy secured six kills, while Action contributed four.

In a tri-battle between Pakistani teams, Regicide Esports emerged as the victor with a whopping 16 frags. The squad dealt with more than 3k HP damage, and Nocki was named MVP for his four frags.

T2K emerged victorious in the sixth battle of the PMPL SAC Finals Day 3, securing a remarkable 18 eliminations. From the start, the team showcased flawless gameplay, establishing dominance over the entire lobby. STE, demonstrating consistency, secured a spot on the podium with eight frags.

