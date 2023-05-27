PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Spring Finals Day 4: Teams, schedule, map order, and more

Day 4 of the PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Spring Finals is Sunday, May 28. Thus far, this competition has offered plenty of nerve-wracking moments, and the highly anticipated final day promises more thrill as well as action. This ongoing $150K event consists of the top teams from Nepal, Mongolia, and Pakistan fighting for the grand title and a seat in PUBG Mobile's World Invitational 2023 (PMWI).

All eyes will be on Mongolia's Stalwart as they look to become the third consecutive champions of this premier regional competition. The winning crew will also receive a cash prize of $26K, along with a slot in the upcoming World Invitational Riyadh.

PMPL SA Championship Finals Day 4 participants

Here are the teams that will be playing on Day 4:

Stalwart Esports (Mongolia) 4Mercial Vibes (Mongolia) Mabetex Esports (Mongolia) High Voltage (Nepal) DRS Gaming (Nepal) T2K (Nepal) LEO Esports (Nepal) IHC Esports (Mongolia) Illumin8 Crew (Nepal) NB Esports (Mongolia) Quantum Rage (Pakistan) TUF Esports (Pakistan) AgonXi8 (Pakistan) Magnus Esports (Pakistan) R3gicide (Pakistan) Seventh Element (Pakistan)

Day 4 map rotation

Day 4 will maintain the same map sequence as this event's previous days, and its matches will start at 5:30 pm. The concluding day will kick off with a game on Erangel, succeeded by one on the desert terrain of Miramar.

After that, gamers will circle back to Erangel once more. The fourth game will take place in the lush rainforest setting on Sanhok, leading up to the penultimate showdown on Miramar. The event will eventually culminate with a final game in Erangel.

Match 1 - Erangel Match 2 - Miramar Match 3 - Erangel Match 4 - Sanhok Match 5 - Miramar Match 6 - Erangel

Day 3 highlights of PMPL Championship Finals

With an outstanding performance, Stalwart Esports dethroned 4Merical Vibes from their pole position on Day 3. This team showcased their dominance throughout the day, emerging victorious in half of their matches and securing a remarkable lead of 33 points heading into the final day.

4Merical Vibes couldn't win a Chicken Dinner on Day 3, displaying an average performance that caused them to lose their pole position. To regain their top spot and win this event, this team will need to deliver an extraordinary performance on the PMPL SAC Day 4.

DRS Gaming has had a rather mediocre tournament so far and will want to secure a place on the podium on Day 4. However, to achieve this feat, they must surpass the formidable competition of T2K and Mabetex while also fending off other teams ranked below them.

