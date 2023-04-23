PMPL South Asia Championship 2023 Spring: Teams, schedule, and more

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): South Asian Championship 2023 Spring is set to commence on May 4. With 20 professional teams from the South Asian region participating, their ultimate goal will be to emerge as the crown champions. The competition will last until May 14, featuring the top 12 squads from PMPL South Asia and the top eight teams from Pakistan.

These teams will look to conclude their spring season on a strong note by earning a respectable position in the upcoming Championship. Some of these have already gained rhythm through their regional Pro League.

Qualified teams for the PMPL SA Spring Championship

Listed below are the qualified teams for the PUBG Mobile Pro League: South Asia Spring Championship:

Agonxi8 Esports (Pakistan) R3gicide (Pakistan) 3X Esports (Pakistan) 52 Esports (Pakistan) Magnus Esports (Pakistan) Seventh Element (Pakistan) Quantum Rage (Pakistan) Team TUF (Pakistan) Stalwart Esports (Mongolia) NB Esports (Mongolia) 4Mercial Vibes (Mongolia) T2K Esports (Nepal) IHC Esports (Mongolia) DRS Gaming (Nepal) Mabetex Esports (Mongolia) Skylightz Gaming (Nepal) Illumin8 Crew (Nepal) LEO Esports (Nepal) High Voltage Esports (Nepal) RAW Officials (Nepal)

Teams to watch out for

Agonxi8 will be one of the units to watch out for from Pakistan. The squad has been the best team in the country for some time and has won the league stage and final of the PMPL PK 2023 Spring. Magnus Esports and 3x Esports are the two other teams with the potential to surprise in this event. Choto from 52 Esports had a stellar showing in the Pro League.

Stalwart Esports, the defending champion and winner of the PMPL SA 2023 are expected to continue their impressive form with their four exceptional players. 4Merical Vibes, who delivered a stellar showcasing in the Pro League, are also strong contenders for the trophy, while fan favorites DRS Gaming are eager to end their title drought.

Skylightz Gaming, who have excelled in the past few weeks, will also be looking for their first title, while SA runners-up NB Esports have maintained momentum.

Stalwart's Top was unstoppable during the PMPL SA Spring, claiming the Most Valuable Player award in the Grand Finals. Meanwhile, DOK922 from the Mongolian squad 4Mercial could shine again in the championship. His individual performances throughout the Pro League were exceptional, consistently assisting his team in bouncing back from difficult situations.

Action and Sandesh also performed exceptionally well in the Pro League.

