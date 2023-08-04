PMSL 2023 Fall Day 2: Overall standings, overview, and more

At the end of the PMSL 2023 Fall Day 2, XERXIA jumped to the prime position in the standings with 109 points. D’Xavier slipped to second place with 101 points after 12 matches. Vampire also dropped a place to third with 93 points. Meanwhile, Boom Esports improved their ranking and finished fifth with 69 points on the leaderboard.

Persija Evos ended the day in sixth position with 67 points and also won a Chicken Dinner. The Infinity, who played their first six matches on Thursday, put in a remarkable performance and claimed seventh place with 63. Defending PMSL champions Alter Ego finished ninth with 54 points.

Faze Clan had another mediocre day, as they scored only 48 points in their 12 matches. Meanwhile, Team Secret showed a little improvement in their performance and gained 32 points in the first two days.

PMSL Fall Day 2 match-wise highlights

Overall standings of Super League after Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Match 1 - Sanhok

The first encounter was won by XERXIA, who secured a stunning 16-kill victory. EarthZ was their best performer, with six kills and 884 damage. DBD, D’Xavier, and Alter Ego stole 10 points each in the opening match of the PMSL Day 2.

Match 2 - Erangel

BN United from Vietnam emerged as the winners of the second match with nine eliminations. Infinity also performed well and took 18 points with the help of 12 finishes. In the initial few circles, Vampire showcased an aggressive attack, eliminating 10 enemies there.

Match 3 - Erangel

Persija Evos achieved their third Chicken Dinner with seven frags in the third battle of the PMSL Day 2. However, it was RRQ who topped the match standings with 19 points, including 15 kills. D’Xavier and BN United claimed 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Match 4 - Erangel

Playbook Esports grabbed their first victory in the fourth match with seven kills. XERXIA also had a fine performance to earn 15 points. Infinity, Geek, and Faze Clan collected nine points each, while Alter Ego, Persija, BN, and RRQ were eliminated earlier with no points.

Match 5 - Miramar

After multiple failures, Team Secret found some rhythm in the fifth match and pulled off their first Chicken Dinner with five finishes. However, XERXIA yet again demonstrated their aggressive style and secured 21 points, including 15 frags. BN and Boom Esports snatched 13 and 10 points, respectively.

Match 6 - Miramar

Infinity put in a magnificent performance at the end of the PMSL Day 2, winning the Chicken Dinner with eight kills. RRQ fought fiercely in the initial few zones and garnered 16 points, which included 14 eliminations. It was also a good match for Boom and BTR, who gained 16 and 14 points, respectively.