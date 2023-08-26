PMSL 2023 Fall Grand Finals Day 2: Overall standings, overview, and more

Day 2 of the PMSL 2023 Fall Grand Finals has concluded. Faze Clan managed to retain their first rank, amassing 125 points in the overall standings. The squad will aim to hold the prime spot until the end.

Persija Evos enhanced their play on Saturday and jumped to second place with 106 points. The Indonesian club clinched a mammoth victory in the fifth game helping them take a huge jump in the overall standings.

Only six matches are left in the PMSL 2023 Grand Finals, which will conclude on August 27. The top six squads from this competition will be selected for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023.

PMSL Fall Grand Finals Day 2 overview

Overall leaderboard after Day 2 (Image via PUBG Mobile)

Bigetron Esports also improved on Day 2 in contrast to the initial day. The renowned lineup moved up to third position with 101 points despite not clinching a single Chicken Dinner. UHigh from the lineup continues to showcase his impressive ability.

Genesis Esports from Myanmar exhibited their stunning teamwork and prowess and captured fourth spot with 99 points.

The squad won the second game of Day 2 with nine eliminations. Smile from their lineup picked up eight kills in this encounter.

Malaysia’s SEM9 Esports had a fantastic run as they climbed up from 14th to fifth place with 94 points.

The crew won the first and third matches on Day 2 due to which they managed to strengthen their ranking in the overall scoreboard.

Yoodo Alliance too impressed with their exploits and moved up two spots with 91 points.

The Infinity experienced a slight decline in their performance on Day 2 of the PMSL Finals, slipping from second to seventh position with 90 points. Morph from Indonesia is currently eighth with 89 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Vampire Esports witnessed a huge drop in their ranking as the Thai club slumped from third to ninth place with 88 points. They scored only 26 points in their previous six matches.

XERXIA remained in tenth position with 77 points. Geek Fam from Malaysia dropped to 11th spot with 77 points after falling to improve their performance on Day 2.

Indonesia’s Alter Ego, the PMSL Spring winners, had another horrendous day as the side ranked 13th with 73 points after 12 games.

D’Xavier faced a tough challenge on Day 2 and slumped to 15th place after collecting only 11 points in their last six matches. Playbook was still in the 16th with 56 points.