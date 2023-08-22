PMSL 2023 Fall Grand Finals: Qualified teams, PMGC slots, schedule, and more 

The three-week-long League Stage of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2023 Fall wrapped up on August 21, with the top 16 teams achieving their seats in the Grand Finals. Apart from distributing a massive prize pool of $250K, this prestigious Southeast Asian event will also determine the six teams that will progress to the 2023 PMGC League Stage.

The PMSL Fall Grand Finals will take place from August 25 to 27, during which a total of 18 games will be played by the 16 finalists. Each team gained bonus points based on their results in the League Stage. About half of their bonus points will be used as their starting points in the Finals.

Qualified teams and initial points for PMSL 2023 Fall Finals

Here are the 16 participants that have progressed to the Super League Fall Finals:

Persia EVOS - 26 points D'Xavier - 25 points Bigetron Red Villains - 25 points Rex Regum Qeon - 22 points Vampire Esports - 22 points XERXIA Esports - 20 points Geek Fam - 18 points Yoodo Alliance - 18 points Alter Ego Ares - 18 points SEM9 - 17 points BN United - 16 points The Infinity - 14 points Genesis Esports - 13 points Morph GPX - 13 points FaZe Clan - 13 points PlayBook Esports - 12 points

Based on the bonus points, Persija Evos emerged as the best performer after being consistent throughout the three weeks. The Indonesian lineup, featuring highly-rated players like Zuxxy, Luxxy, and RedFace, was second in the overall points table but earned the most bonus points in the League after clinching first rank in the third week.

D’Xavier from Vietnam secured the second spot in the overall bonus points standings. Bigetron Red Villains slipped to third after stumbling a bit in Week 3. On the other side, Rex Regum Qeon enhanced their play in the second and third weeks, jumping to fourth position in the PMSL League.

Vampire Esports, the undisputed champion of the PMWI, earned the fifth rank as their performance gradually declined week by week. Geek Fam, a reputed Malaysian squad, had a horrendous run in the second week, due to which they came seventh in the overall table.

Defending champions Alter Ego had a modest run in the League Stage, grabbing ninth place. Faze Clan somehow made it into the top 16. Boom Esports from Indonesia failed to play well and ended their PMSL Fall campaign in the 17th position. Don’t Break Dreams, Box Gaming, and Team Secret also didn’t get a seat in the Finals.