PMSL 2024 CSA Fall League Day 4: Overall standings and summary 

De Muerte was on the top of the overall standings with 184 points after Day 4 of the PMSL 2024 CSA League. Defending champions 4Merical Vibes jumped to second place with 179 points after brilliant performances on Saturday. Meanwhile, AS I8 Esports from Pakistan dropped to third spot with 175 points and R8 Esports was fourth with 138 points. These top four teams have played 24 matches.

Horaa Esports held fifth place with 129 points after their 18 matches in the PMSL. LEO and Stalwart Esports have scored 125 and 124 points respectively. IHC Esports ranked eighth with 115 points, followed by Not Noobs and R3gicide. DRS Gaming stood 11th with 102 points. Major Pride and Falcon Force accumulated 97 points each.

Groups A, B, D, and E participated in all six matches of Day 4. Group A has now played all 24 encounters of Week 1. The remaining four groups will play six matches on Sunday, as each week features 24 matches for every participating team.

Trending

Day 4 highlights and overall points table of PMSL CSA Fall League Stage

De Muerte - 184 points 4Merical Vibes - 179 points AS I8 Esports - 175 points R8 Esports - 138 points Horaa Esports - 129 points LEO Esports - 125 points Stalwart Esports - 124 points IHC - 115 points Not Noobs - 114 points R3gicide - 106 points DRS Gaming - 102 points Major Pride - 97 points Falcon Force - 97 points AORX - 95 points Arced - 91 points Stronger Esports - 69 points KS AXE - 69 points 52 Esports - 63 points RUKH - 61 points A1 Esports - 49 points

Match 19 - Sanhok

R8 Esports grabbed a 16-point Chicken Dinner in the first game of Day 4. Falcon Force also had a great run, claiming 13 crucial points. IHC Esports took 13 points with the help of eight kills.

Match 20 - Erangel

52 Esports from Pakistan earned their first Chicken Dinner of the PMSL with 17 points. IHC and R8 had another impressive run, collecting 14 and 13 points respectively.

Match 21 - Erangel

4Merical Vibes pulled off a stunning 22-point victory. AS I8 Esports and R8 also secured 12 and 10 points respectively. Horaa from Nepal took seven points, while Arced and IHC gained six points each.

Match 22 - Erangel

Major Pride clinched a 17-point Chicken Dinner. Stalwart Esports was aggressive in this match, securing 20 points with the help of 14 kills. 4Merical obtained 10 points, while Falcons got nine points.

Match 23 - Miramar

Horaa Esports emerged victorious with 18 points in the second-last game of the PMSL Day 4. Stalwart once again played flawlessly and posted 24 points, including 19 kills. Falcons claimed eight points.

Match 24 - Miramar

AORX registered their win in the 24th match of the PMSL with 22 points. DRS Gaming ensured 15 points, while Major Pride and 4Merical Vibes achieved 11 points each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!