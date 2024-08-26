PMSL 2024 CSA Fall League Week 1: Overall standings and overview 

Week 1 of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2024 CSA Fall League concluded on August 25. The 20 participating clubs played 24 matches each in the initial week of the League Stage. De Muerte had a thumping start to the tournament, with the squad emerging as table toppers with 184 points and three Chicken Dinners.

On the other hand, defending champion 4Merical Vibes started slowly, but managed to better their performance in the last few days. The team stood second with 179 points and two Chicken Dinners. 4Merical Vibes's DOK was the top individual performer with 53 kills.

LEO Esports from Pakistan ensured third position with 177 points, claiming 119 kills. Huzaifa played brilliantly for the team and picked up 46 eliminations in 24 matches.

Week 1 overall standings of PMSL 2024 CSA Fall League Stage

De Muerte - 184 points 4Merical Vibes - 179 points Leo Esports - 177 points AS i8 Esports -175 points Horaa Esports - 171 points IHC ESPORTS - 155 points Not Noobs Esports - 148 points AoR Esports - 145 points Stalwart Esports - 145 points R8 Esports CSA - 138 points DRS GAMING - 137 points Falcons Force - 135 points Major Pride - 133 points ARCRED - 133 points R3GICIDE - 118 points 52 Esports - 106 points KS AXE - 101 points RUKH Esports - 89 points A1 Esports - 81 points Stronger Esports - 81 points

Earlier, AS i8 Esports from Pakistan stood first after their initial six matches. However, they failed to keep up their consistency and slipped to fourth rank with 175 points and three Chicken Dinners. Horaa Esports from Nepal currently trails ASi8 sports by four points in fifth place.

IHC Esports, the reigning world champions, stood sixth in the table with 155 points despite not securing any Chicken Dinners. AoR and Stalwart Esports have scored 145 points each during their 24 matches in the PMSL League.

Nepal’s DRS Gaming had a powerful start to the event but lost their momentum after Day 1 and slipped to the 11th spot with 137 points and two Chicken Dinners. Falcons Force came 12th with 135 points, while Major Pride ranked 13th with 133 points.

Despite winning two Chicken Dinners each, R3GICIDE, 52 Esports, KS, and RUKH finished Week 1 of the PMSL in the bottom six. A1 Esports and Stronger Esports brought up the bottom two with 81 points each.

