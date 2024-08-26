  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • PMSL 2024 CSA Fall League Week 1: Overall standings and overview 

PMSL 2024 CSA Fall League Week 1: Overall standings and overview 

By Gametube
Modified Aug 26, 2024 04:19 GMT
Top five players from PMSL CSA Fall League (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
Top five players from PMSL CSA Fall League (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)

Week 1 of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2024 CSA Fall League concluded on August 25. The 20 participating clubs played 24 matches each in the initial week of the League Stage. De Muerte had a thumping start to the tournament, with the squad emerging as table toppers with 184 points and three Chicken Dinners.

On the other hand, defending champion 4Merical Vibes started slowly, but managed to better their performance in the last few days. The team stood second with 179 points and two Chicken Dinners. 4Merical Vibes's DOK was the top individual performer with 53 kills.

LEO Esports from Pakistan ensured third position with 177 points, claiming 119 kills. Huzaifa played brilliantly for the team and picked up 46 eliminations in 24 matches.

Week 1 overall standings of PMSL 2024 CSA Fall League Stage

also-read-trending Trending
  1. De Muerte - 184 points
  2. 4Merical Vibes - 179 points
  3. Leo Esports - 177 points
  4. AS i8 Esports -175 points
  5. Horaa Esports - 171 points
  6. IHC ESPORTS - 155 points
  7. Not Noobs Esports - 148 points
  8. AoR Esports - 145 points
  9. Stalwart Esports - 145 points
  10. R8 Esports CSA - 138 points
  11. DRS GAMING - 137 points
  12. Falcons Force - 135 points
  13. Major Pride - 133 points
  14. ARCRED - 133 points
  15. R3GICIDE - 118 points
  16. 52 Esports - 106 points
  17. KS AXE - 101 points
  18. RUKH Esports - 89 points
  19. A1 Esports - 81 points
  20. Stronger Esports - 81 points

Earlier, AS i8 Esports from Pakistan stood first after their initial six matches. However, they failed to keep up their consistency and slipped to fourth rank with 175 points and three Chicken Dinners. Horaa Esports from Nepal currently trails ASi8 sports by four points in fifth place.

IHC Esports, the reigning world champions, stood sixth in the table with 155 points despite not securing any Chicken Dinners. AoR and Stalwart Esports have scored 145 points each during their 24 matches in the PMSL League.

Nepal’s DRS Gaming had a powerful start to the event but lost their momentum after Day 1 and slipped to the 11th spot with 137 points and two Chicken Dinners. Falcons Force came 12th with 135 points, while Major Pride ranked 13th with 133 points.

Despite winning two Chicken Dinners each, R3GICIDE, 52 Esports, KS, and RUKH finished Week 1 of the PMSL in the bottom six. A1 Esports and Stronger Esports brought up the bottom two with 81 points each.

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी