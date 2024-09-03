PMSL 2024 CSA Fall Week 2: Overall standings and overview 

Week 2 of the PMSL 2024 CSA Fall League wrapped up on September 1, 2024. Bouncing back from their dismal performance in the first week, Falcons Force showcased a stellar performance during Week 2. The Mongolian powerhouse posted 212 points and four Chicken Dinners in their 24 matches. The squad was the only team that claimed more than 200 points in Week 2 of the League Stage.

AS i8 Esports had a decent run as the Pakistani club ranked second with 190 points and three Chicken Dinners. De Muerte, the star performers of the first week, maintained their consistency and came in third with 184 points and five Chicken Dinners.

The League Stage of the PMSL 2024 Fall is slated to be played over three weeks. Teams will collect weekly bonus points based on their rankings. Squads ranked between first and 16th in the overall points table will grab a spot in the Finals.

Overall standings of League Stage Week 2 of PMSL 2024 CSA Fall

Here's how the standings look after Week 2:

Falcons Force - 212 points AS i8 Esports - 190 points De Muerte - 184 points 4Merical Vibes - 179 points Horaa Esports - 169 points DRS Gaming - 163 points AOR Esports - 157 points Stalwart Esports - 157 points R3GICIDE - 154 points R8 Esports - 136 points RUKH Esports - 134 points A1 Esports - 132 points IHC Esports - 119 points Arcred - 113 points LEO Esports - 112 points Major Pride - 93 points 52 Esports - 90 points Stronger Esports - 83 points KS AXS - 81 points Not Noobs - 76 points

Defending champions 4Merical Vibes from Mongolia stood fourth with 179 points. This included 128 eliminations. Interestingly, the squad had accumulated the same number of points in Week 1.

Horaa Esports from Nepal took fifth place with 169 points, while their counterpart DRS Gaming was in the sixth spot with 163 points. AOR and Stalwart Esports collected 157 points each after their average performances in the PMSL Week 2.

IHC Esports, the reigning PUBG Mobile world champions, came 13th in the overall standings with 119 points. LEO Esports, who had a strong run in Week 1, faced tough challenges and ranked 15th with 112 points from 24 matches.

Major Prides and 52 Esports scored 93 and 90 points, respectively. Not Noobs faltered completely this week as the lineup finished in the bottom spot with just 76 points. These clubs will look to bounce back in the third and final week of the PMSL CSA League.

