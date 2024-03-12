PMSL 2024 SEA Spring Finals: Teams, dates, PMGO slot, and more

The 16 best teams from the Southeast Asia region have been chosen to fight in the PMSL 2024 SEA Spring Finals, which will be played from March 15 to 17. The winner will be offered a direct spot in the PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO) Brazil, an international tournament. The three-week-long League Stage concluded on March 10, and 24 teams battled for the 16 seats in the Finals.

This first edition of the PMSL 2024 SEA includes the four teams from the regional PMNC and the 20 partnered teams. The bottom eight teams from the League Stage faced elimination. Now, the 16 finalists will clash against one another in 18 games at the Tropicana Styles Gardens Mall, Malaysia.

Qualifying teams for PMSL 2024 SEA Finals

These finalists have collected headstart points to their respective names during the League Stage. Here are the 16 qualified teams and their respective headstart points:

BOOM Esports - 30 points Vampire Esports - 22 points Pigmy Team - 18 points RRQ RYU - 16 points Yoodo Alliance - 15 points Alter Ego Ares - 14 points Talon Esports - 13 points Bigetron RA - 12 points Faze Clan - 8 points D'Xavier - 7 points SEM9 - 6 points Team Flash - 5 points Team X - 4 points Geek Fam - 3 points VOIN Esports - 2 points Morph GPX - 1 point

BOOM Esports, an Indonesian squad, had an impressive performance throughout the League Stage and came out as the top performer there. The side has 30 headstart points and will be aiming to seal their spot in the PMGO.

Vampire Esports, the PMWI 2023 champions, showcased their magnificent form in the League. The Thai squad came second in the overall standings after securing first place in the Week 3 Finals. Pigmy Team and RRQ RYU were third and fourth in the league, respectively.

Alter Ego Ares, the winner of the PMSL 2023 Spring and Fall editions, was sixth in the previous stage. The Indonesian club will hope to win the back-to-back third edition. Talon, Bigetron Esports, and Faze Clan had an average League Stage. These three renowned organizations will aim to do well in the Finals.

D'Xavier, a popular Vietnamese squad, struggled a bit in the League Stage. The experienced crew will need to be consistent in their 18 upcoming matches. Geek Fam, VOIN, and Morph somehow reached the PMSL 2024 Spring Finals.