PMSL 2024 Spring SEA Grand Finals Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Yoodo Alliance from Malaysia captured first place with 87 points after Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2024 SEA Spring Finals. The club clinched three out of the six matches played on Friday (March 15, 2024). Boom Esports from Indonesia earned the second spot with 80 points and one Chicken Dinner. Talon Esports also had a fabulous start, securing the third position with 64 points

Vampire Esports from Thailand grabbed the fourth spot with 61 points, closely followed by Bigetron RA with 57 points. Defending PMSL champions Alter Ego came sixth with 49 points, while FaZe Clan sealed seventh place with 44 points. RRQ and D’Xavier stood 12th and 13th with 33 and 22 points, respectively. VION from Indonesia was at the bottom of the leaderboard with 11 points.

Day 1 results of PMSL 2024 SEA Spring Finals

Match 1 - Sanhok

Yoodo Alliance kicked off the finale with a thrilling 22-point victory in the first game. Vampire Esports achieved 15 points, including nine frags. STX and FaZe picked up nine and six points, respectively. Bigetron got only two points in this PMSL Finals opener.

Match 2 - Erangel

The second encounter was also conquered by Yoodo Alliance with 19 points. Their PUBG Mobile stars Jimmy and Kluq took three kills each. Talon and Bigetron managed 14 and 11 points to their respective names. Geek and Alter Ego gained nine points each.

Match 3 - Erangel

Bigetron RA put on an excellent performance in the third round and clinched a huge 25-point Chicken Dinner. D’Xavier and Boom Esports posted 10 points each, while Yoodo Alliance claimed only four.

Match 4 - Erangel

Switching to the fourth battle, Yoodo Alliance earned their third Chicken Dinner with 16 points. Flash, Vampire, and Talon scored 14, 13, and 12 points, respectively. Alter Ego also had a great run, securing 10 crucial points.

Match 5 - Miramar

Boom Esports pulled off a 15-point victory in the fifth match thanks to their PUBG Mobile pro Yummy’s five kills. D’Xavier and Talon acquired 11 points each. Bigetron was knocked out in the initial zone.

Match 6 - Miramar

FaZe Clan seized their first Chicken Dinner of this PMSL Finals with 23 points. Their players Mela and Morman clinched four frags each. STX and Pigmy earned 13 and 11 points, respectively. Sem9 from Malaysia took nine points. Alter Ego faced early elimination in the final game of Day 1.