  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • PMSL 2025 SEA Fall Grand Finals: Dates, teams, PMGC slots, and how to watch

PMSL 2025 SEA Fall Grand Finals: Dates, teams, PMGC slots, and how to watch

By Gametube
Published Sep 25, 2025 09:59 GMT
PMSL 2025 SEA Fall Grand Finals kicks off on September 26 (Image via Instagram/PUBG Mobile Esports Indonesia)
PMSL 2025 SEA Fall Grand Finals kicks off on September 26 (Image via Instagram/PUBG Mobile Esports Indonesia)

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2025 SEA Fall is scheduled from September 26 to 28. The top 16 teams from the League Stage will clash against one another in the finale at the Centralworld, Bangkok, Thailand. The finale will be played in the Smash Rule format. The top two teams will advance to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025.

Ad

The League Stage of the PMSL Fall was played from September 10 to 21, 2025. A total of 24 teams participated in the initial stage. The 16 best-performing teams moved to the Grand Finals, while the bottom eight teams were eliminated from the Super League 2025 Fall. The major event's prize money is $200,000.

Qualified teams for PMSL 2025 Fall Grand Finals

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

  1. eArena
  2. Bigetron
  3. Team Flash
  4. Todak
  5. Vampire Esports
  6. Team Secret
  7. VOIN Esports
  8. Alter Ego Ares
  9. Vikings Esports
  10. HAIL Esports
  11. Mixer Gang
  12. HomeBois x Maqr
  13. D'Xavier
  14. RRQ RYU
  15. GLU Squad
  16. BOOM Esports

How to watch

The first and second days of the PMSL 2025 Finals features six games each. A maximum of eight matches will be held on the third day. Fans can watch all 18 matches of the finale on the YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok channels of PUBG Mobile Esports from 2:20 pm IST.

Ad

Defending champions eArena had an impressive run in the League Stage. The Thai squad came out on top in the overall lead of the previous stage after delivering consistent performances across two weeks. The club will aim to lift another PMSL title and clinch a spot in the Global Championship 2025

Bigetron Esports had a mediocre run in Week 1 of the League Stage but the Indonesian team bounced back in Week 2. The squad finished second in the initial stage. Team Flash was phenomenal in Week 1 but failed to maintain their momentum in Week 2.

Ad

Todak, Vampire Esports, and Team Secret had an average run in the League Stage. Alter Ego, a renowned team, faced some challenges in the previous stage as they ranked eighth in the overall standings. The Indonesian side will look to improve their play in the PMSL Grand Finals.

D’Xavier, a popular Vietnamese team, had a below-average run in the League. RRQ, GLU, and BOOM Esports also struggled in the previous stage but managed to qualify for the Grand Finals. Their main focus will now be to perform well in this ultimate stage and qualify for the PMGC 2025.

About the author
Gametube

Gametube

Twitter icon

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications