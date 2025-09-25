PMSL 2025 SEA Fall Grand Finals: Dates, teams, PMGC slots, and how to watch

The Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2025 SEA Fall is scheduled from September 26 to 28. The top 16 teams from the League Stage will clash against one another in the finale at the Centralworld, Bangkok, Thailand. The finale will be played in the Smash Rule format. The top two teams will advance to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025.The League Stage of the PMSL Fall was played from September 10 to 21, 2025. A total of 24 teams participated in the initial stage. The 16 best-performing teams moved to the Grand Finals, while the bottom eight teams were eliminated from the Super League 2025 Fall. The major event's prize money is $200,000.Qualified teams for PMSL 2025 Fall Grand Finals View this post on Instagram Instagram PosteArenaBigetronTeam FlashTodakVampire EsportsTeam SecretVOIN EsportsAlter Ego AresVikings EsportsHAIL EsportsMixer GangHomeBois x MaqrD'XavierRRQ RYUGLU SquadBOOM EsportsHow to watch The first and second days of the PMSL 2025 Finals features six games each. A maximum of eight matches will be held on the third day. Fans can watch all 18 matches of the finale on the YouTube, Facebook, and TikTok channels of PUBG Mobile Esports from 2:20 pm IST. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDefending champions eArena had an impressive run in the League Stage. The Thai squad came out on top in the overall lead of the previous stage after delivering consistent performances across two weeks. The club will aim to lift another PMSL title and clinch a spot in the Global Championship 2025Bigetron Esports had a mediocre run in Week 1 of the League Stage but the Indonesian team bounced back in Week 2. The squad finished second in the initial stage. Team Flash was phenomenal in Week 1 but failed to maintain their momentum in Week 2.Todak, Vampire Esports, and Team Secret had an average run in the League Stage. Alter Ego, a renowned team, faced some challenges in the previous stage as they ranked eighth in the overall standings. The Indonesian side will look to improve their play in the PMSL Grand Finals.D’Xavier, a popular Vietnamese team, had a below-average run in the League. RRQ, GLU, and BOOM Esports also struggled in the previous stage but managed to qualify for the Grand Finals. Their main focus will now be to perform well in this ultimate stage and qualify for the PMGC 2025.