PMSL 2025 SEA Fall: Winners, qualified teams for PMGC, and prize pool distribution

The PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2025 SEA Fall has concluded with D'Xavier Esports from Vietnam becoming the undisputed champions. The team had an advantage run in the League Stage but bounced back in the final to ultimately walk away with a $48,000 cash prize. Levis from the team emerged as the MVP in the Finals. The PMSL 2025 SEA Fall was played from September 10 to 28, featuring 24 teams from Southeast Asia. Seven teams from the region qualified for PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025, scheduled for November and December 2025 in Thailand.Vampire Esports topped the Thailand Points and received a direct invite to the PMGC Grand Finals, while D'Xavier and EArena qualified for the Gauntlet Stage of the championship. Alter Ego, Alliance, Team Flash, and Team Secret have qualified for the Group Stage of the upcoming international tournament.Prize pool distribution of PMSL 2025 SEA Fall D'Xavier - $48,000Vampire Esports - $29,800EArena - $20,850Team Flash - $17,000Team Secret - $12,700VOIN Esports - $10,750BOOM Esports - $6,050Bigetron by Vitality - $10,900Vikings Esports - $5,150HAIL Esports - $5,000RRQ RYU - $4,300Alter Ego Ares - $4,650Todak - $5,200Mixer Gang - $3,950HomeBois x Maqna Esports - $3,000GLU Squad - $3,200SEM9 - $1,500FaZe Clan - $1,400Talon Esports - $1,300XSOPHERE ESPORT - $1,200NST Genoth - $700AZ Slumber - $650Celcom Digi Alliance - $600Team 52 - $600Special AwardsFMVP - Levis (D'Xavier) - $1,000Gunslinger - LevisLeague Week 1 MVP - Rosemary (Alter Ego) - $300League Week 2 MVP - Reizy (Bigetron) - $300Vampire Esports from Thailand finished second in the event. The squad had an outstanding run in the finale and will now play directly in the PMGC 2025 Grand Finals.Defending champions EArena from Thailand was third in the PMSL 2025 SEA Fall. Vietnamese clubs Team Flash and Team Secret ranked fourth and fifth in the event. These teams also had a decent run in the Grand Finals. Popular Indonesian teams VOIN, BOOM, Bigetron By Vitality, and RRQ had an average run in the tournament. Alter Ego Ares faltered in the fall edition. However, the team has secured a spot in PMGC 2025 based on their Indonesia Points standings.Todak and HomeBois from Malaysia also stumbled in the PMSL Fall. GLU Squad from Indonesia finished in the last spot, scoring only 44 points in 16 matches.