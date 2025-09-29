  • home icon
  PMSL 2025 SEA Fall: Winners, qualified teams for PMGC, and prize pool distribution

By Gametube
Published Sep 29, 2025 09:41 GMT
D'Xavier wins PMSL 2025 SEA Fall (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
The PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) 2025 SEA Fall has concluded with D’Xavier Esports from Vietnam becoming the undisputed champions. The team had an advantage run in the League Stage but bounced back in the final to ultimately walk away with a $48,000 cash prize. Levis from the team emerged as the MVP in the Finals.

The PMSL 2025 SEA Fall was played from September 10 to 28, featuring 24 teams from Southeast Asia. Seven teams from the region qualified for PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2025, scheduled for November and December 2025 in Thailand.

Vampire Esports topped the Thailand Points and received a direct invite to the PMGC Grand Finals, while D’Xavier and EArena qualified for the Gauntlet Stage of the championship. Alter Ego, Alliance, Team Flash, and Team Secret have qualified for the Group Stage of the upcoming international tournament.

Prize pool distribution of PMSL 2025 SEA Fall

  1. D'Xavier - $48,000
  2. Vampire Esports - $29,800
  3. EArena - $20,850
  4. Team Flash - $17,000
  5. Team Secret - $12,700
  6. VOIN Esports - $10,750
  7. BOOM Esports - $6,050
  8. Bigetron by Vitality - $10,900
  9. Vikings Esports - $5,150
  10. HAIL Esports - $5,000
  11. RRQ RYU - $4,300
  12. Alter Ego Ares - $4,650
  13. Todak - $5,200
  14. Mixer Gang - $3,950
  15. HomeBois x Maqna Esports - $3,000
  16. GLU Squad - $3,200
  17. SEM9 - $1,500
  18. FaZe Clan - $1,400
  19. Talon Esports - $1,300
  20. XSOPHERE ESPORT - $1,200
  21. NST Genoth - $700
  22. AZ Slumber - $650
  23. Celcom Digi Alliance - $600
  24. Team 52 - $600
Special Awards

  • FMVP - Levis (D’Xavier) - $1,000
  • Gunslinger - Levis
  • League Week 1 MVP - Rosemary (Alter Ego) - $300
  • League Week 2 MVP - Reizy (Bigetron) - $300

Vampire Esports from Thailand finished second in the event. The squad had an outstanding run in the finale and will now play directly in the PMGC 2025 Grand Finals.

Defending champions EArena from Thailand was third in the PMSL 2025 SEA Fall. Vietnamese clubs Team Flash and Team Secret ranked fourth and fifth in the event. These teams also had a decent run in the Grand Finals.

Popular Indonesian teams VOIN, BOOM, Bigetron By Vitality, and RRQ had an average run in the tournament. Alter Ego Ares faltered in the fall edition. However, the team has secured a spot in PMGC 2025 based on their Indonesia Points standings.

Todak and HomeBois from Malaysia also stumbled in the PMSL Fall. GLU Squad from Indonesia finished in the last spot, scoring only 44 points in 16 matches.

Gametube

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
