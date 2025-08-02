PMWC 2025 Grand Finals Day 2: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Published Aug 02, 2025 16:06 GMT
Day 2 of PMWC 2025 Finals was held on August 2 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
Myanmar’s Yangon Galacticos remained in prime spot after Day 2 of the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Grand Finals, which took place on August 2, 2025. The team has accumulated 118 points and four Chicken Dinners in 12 matches. Alpha Gaming from Mongolia secured second rank with 117 points and one Chicken Dinner. Weibo and Alter Ego ensured third and fourth places with 82 and 78 points respectively.

Meanwhile, DRX slipped to fifth spot with 76 points. Regnum Carya and IDA were sixth and seventh with 74 and 69 points, respectively. 4Thrives moved up to eighth rank with 68 points and one Chicken Dinner. POWR slipped to 10th with 66 points. Horaa from Nepal was 14th with 48 points. TT Global took the 16th spot with 35 points.

The third day of the PMWC 2025 Grand Finals will be played in the Smash Rule. The Match Target Point for Day 3 is 128 points (the top team’s points after Day 2 plus 10 points). A maximum of six matches will be held on Day 3.

Day 2 summary of PMWC 2025 Finals

  1. Yangon Galacticos - 118 points
  2. Alpha Gaming - 117 points
  3. Weibo Gaming - 82 points
  4. Alter Ego Ares - 78 points
  5. DRX - 76 points
  6. Regnum Carya - 74 points
  7. IDA Esports - 69 points
  8. 4thrives Esports - 68 points
  9. Fire Flux Esports - 67 points
  10. POWR eSports - 66 points
  11. NS RedForce - 60 points
  12. Team Falcons - 48 points
  13. Team Secret - 48 points
  14. Horaa Esports - 48 points
  15. EArena - 39 points
  16. ThunderTalk Gaming - 35 points

Match 7 - Sanhok

Alpha Gaming conquered the first encounter of Day 2 with 22 points. Their star players, DOK and Zyoll, showcased outstanding performances in this match. NS RedForce secured 13 points. Regnum Carya, IDA, and Horaa earned eight points each.

Match 8 - Erangel

Yangon Galacticos grabbed a 19-point victory. Fire Flux and Horaa Esports claimed 18 and 10 points, respectively. DRX and Alpha Gaming took seven points each. Team Secret and 4Thrives each managed five points to their names.

Match 9 - Erangel

POWR Esports came out victorious with 17 points. Weibo Gaming also played well and achieved 15 points. EArena and Fire Flux garnered 14 points each, while 4Thrives and DRX grabbed six points each.

Match 10 - Erangel

Yangon Galacticos won their fourth Chicken Dinner of the PMWC Finals with 18 points. Alpha Gaming also delivered stellar performance, scoring 16 points. Team Secret collected 14 points.

Match 11 - Miramar

4Thrives Esports from Pakistan secured their first Chicken Dinner of the PMWC Finals with 22 points. Alpha Gaming added 16 points to their name. NS RedForce and Weibo earned 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Match 12 - Miramar

Alter Ego bounced back in the last game of Day 2 of the PMWC Finals after their poor performances in the last few encounters. The Indonesian team won a 26-point Chicken Dinner thanks to stellar performances by their players, Rosemary and Krypto. Regnum and IDA secured 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Edited by Arundhoti Palit
