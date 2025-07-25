PMWC 2025 Group Stage Day 1: Overall points table and highlights

Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 was held on July 25, 2025. Teams from Groups Red and Yellow played six matches on the opening day. 4Thrives from Pakistan delivered phenomenal performances and topped the overall standings with 56 points and one Chicken Dinner. Defending champion Alpha7 Esports from Brazil managed 55 points and came second in the table.DRX won two Chicken Dinners on Day 1 and ranked third with 54 points. Team Secret and Regnum Carya earned fourth and fifth positions with 50 and 42 points, respectively. China’s Weibo and Nepal’s Horaa were seventh and eighth with 40 and 38 points, respectively.Team AxTMG from India had a mediocre start to the PMWC, as they finished 11th with 22 points after six matches. Team Falcons was 12th with 22 points. EArena and NongShim were in the bottom two with 18 and 16 points, respectively.Day 1 overview of PMWC 2025 Group StageTop eight teams after Day 1 of the Group Stage (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)Match 1 - SanhokDRX Gaming displayed amazing performances in the first game and secured a 19-point victory. Yangon Galacticos also made a great start to the PMWC and earned 19 points. Team Vision and Falcons earned 14 and 13 points, respectively. Team AxTMG grabbed 10 points in this match.Match 2 - ErangelAlpha7 Esports emerged victorious in the second encounter with 20 points. 4Thrives and Team Secret achieved 15 points each. Horaa and Regnum Carya grabbed seven points each. Team AxTMG earned four points.Ninth to 16th ranked teams after Day 1 of the Group Stage (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)Match 3 - Erangel4Thrives Esports clinched a huge 24-point Chicken Dinner in its third battle of the PMWC. Horaa Esports accumulated 16 points, including 10 kills. Influence Rage managed 10 points. NongShim, AxTMG, and Fire Flux took five points each.Match 4 - ErangelDRX acquired its second Chicken Dinner of the PMWC with 18 points. Weibo Gaming made a comeback and grabbed 16 points. Team Secret added 10 points to its name. Team AxTMG was eliminated earlier without any points. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatch 5 - MiramarAlpha7 Esports conquered a mammoth 29-point victory in the fifth match. Weibo Gaming also had a nice run, as the Chinese squad claimed 14 points. 4Thrives secured eight points, while NongShim and Horaa took six points each. Team AxTMG scored only three points.Match 6 - MiramarRegnum Carya emerged victorious in the sixth match of the day with 18 points. Team Secret scored 16 points, while DRX earned 15 points. Team AxTMG failed to add any points to its tally.