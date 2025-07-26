PMWC 2025 Group Stage Day 2: Overall standings and summary 

Day 2 of the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 took place on July 26, 2025, with teams from Groups Yellow and Green playing six matches. While teams from Group Yellow have participated in all 12 of their matches in the stage during the first two days, Group Red and Green have played only six of their matches. The third and final day of the Group Stage will take place on July 27, 2025.

4Thrives from Pakistan continued to perform consistently on Day 2 and remained in the first position with 111 points and two Chicken Dinners. DRX and Team Secret were second and third with 89 and 86 points, respectively. Regnum Carya was fourth with 81 points.

Alter Ego from Indonesia has played their only six matches and ranked fifth in the overall standings with 78 points and two Chicken Dinners. Yangon Galacticos, Vision, and Alpha7 have scored 75, 59, and 55 points, respectively. Alpha Gaming from Mongolia ranked 15th with 38 points. India’s AxTMG was 17th with 22 points after their six games. GAMAX was in the last spot with only five points.

Day 2 highlights of PMWC 2025 Group Stage

Top eight teams after Day 2 of Group Stage (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)

Match 7 - Sanhok

Regnum Carya Esports clinched the first game of Day 2 with 15 points. 4Thrives played aggressively and claimed 19 points, while DRX added 10 points to their name. Intense Game, Vision, and Alter Ego earned seven points each.

Match 8 - Erangel

ThunderTalk from China displayed outstanding performances and secured their first Chicken Dinner of the PMWC with 26 points. Team Secret, Influence Rage, Regnum Carya, and IDA took nine points each.

Match 9 - Erangel

4Thrives continued their brilliant run in the game and won an 18-point Chicken Dinner. Alter Ego accumulated 13 points. Vision and DRX scored 11 points each. IDA and Alpha Gaming grabbed nine points each.

Ninth to 16th-ranked teams after Day 2 of Group Stage (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)

Match 10 - Erangel

Alter Ego seized their first Chicken Dinner of the PMWC with 23 points. Alpha Gaming also looked impressive, claiming 17 important points. 4Thrives managed 10 points to their name.

Match 11 - Miramar

Alter Ego maintained their rhythm and won their consecutive second Chicken Dinner with 26 points. R8 Esports and IDA scored 13 and 10 points, respectively. ThunderTalk earned nine points.

17th to 24th placed teams after Day 2 of Group Stage (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)

Match 12 - Miramar

Yangon Galacticos emerged victorious in the last game of Day 2 with 22 points. IDA collected 13 crucial points. Teams Secret also had a fantastic run as the Vietnamese squad scored 11 points. DRX earned 10 points in their last match of the PMWC Group Stage.

