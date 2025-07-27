PMWC 2025 Group Stage Day 3: Livestream, teams, schedule, and how to watch

  • home icon
By Gametube
Published Jul 27, 2025 04:59 GMT
Day 3 of PMWC 2025 Group Stage takes place on July 27 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)
Day 3 of PMWC 2025 Group Stage takes place on July 27 (Image via YouTube/PUBG Mobile Esports)

The third and final day of the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Group Stage is set to be played on July 27, 2025. Teams from Groups Red and Green will clash against each other in their remaining six matches of the stage. Group Yellow has already played all of its 12 matches. Note that a total of 24 teams, divided into three groups, are participating in this initial stage.

The first to eighth ranked teams from the overall leaderboard will sieze their spots in the PMWC 2025 Grand Finals, while the ninth to 32nd will move to the Semifinals. The Grand Finals will feature the Smash Rule.

Participating groups in PMWC 2025 Group Stage

Here's a look at the groups (and their teams) participating in PMWC 2025 Group Stage:

Group Red

  1. Team Falcons (Europe)
  2. Horaa Esports (Nepal)
  3. EArena (Thailand)
  4. POWR Esports (Saudi Arabia)
  5. Alpha7 Esports (Brazil)
  6. Nongshim RedForce (South Korea)
  7. Weibo Gaming (China)
  8. Aryan x TMG Gaming (India)

Group Green

  1. IDA Esports (Turkey)
  2. Alpha Gaming (Mongolia)
  3. Alter Ego Ares (Indonesia)
  4. Team GAMAX (Egypt)
  5. INTENSE GAME (Brazil)
  6. KINOTROPE Gaming (Japan)
  7. ThunderTalk Gaming (China)
  8. R8 Esports (Saudi Arabia)
Group Yellow

  1. Fire Flux Esports (Turkey)
  2. Regnum Carya Esports (Turkey)
  3. 4thrives Esports (Pakistan)
  4. Team Secret (Vietnam)
  5. Team Vision (Saudi Arabia)
  6. INFLUENCE RAGE (Brazil)
  7. DRX (South Korea)
  8. Yangon Galacticos (Myanmar)

PMWC 2025 Group Stage: How to watch and schedule for Day 3

This event will be broadcasted live on PUBG Mobile Esports' YouTube, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitch channels from 4 pm onwards. It will also be livestreamed on Sony LIV app in Hindi.

youtube-cover
Here is the schedule for Day 3:

  • Pre Show - 4:00 pm IST
  • Match 13 - Sanhok - 4:30 pm IST
  • Match 14 - Erangel - 5:10 pm IST
  • Match 15 - Erangel - 5:50 pm IST
  • Match 16 - Erangel - 6:30 pm IST
  • Match 17 - Miramar - 7:10 pm IST
  • Match 18 - Miramar - 7:50 pm IST

Overall standings after PMWC 2025 Group Stage Day 2

4Thrives Esports topped the overall standings with 111 points, including 65 eliminations. DRX and Team Secret ensued second and third positions with 89 and 86 points to their respective names. Regnum Carya, the PMGO 2025 champions, ranked fourth with 81 points.

Indonesian team Alter Ego played amazingly in their initial six matches of the PMWC, ranking fifth with 78 points and two Chicken Dinners. Defending champions Alpha7 Esports secured the eighth spot with 55 points. TT Global and Weibo Gaming have scored 45 and 40 points, respectively.

Alpha Gaming from Mongolia had an average start to the PMWC as the team held 15th with 38 points after their six matches. India’s Team AxTMG ranked 17th with 22 points. Gamax Esports are in the last spot with only five points.

Quick Links

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
