PMWC 2025 Survival Stage Day 1: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 1 of the PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC) 2025 Survival Stage was played on July 29. All the 16 teams participated in six matches. These clubs will play their remaining six games on July 30. The best eight performing teams will progress to the Grand Finals, while the bottom eight will be knocked out of the World Cup.Fire Flux from Turkey came out on top in the overall standings after Day 1. The club posted 64 points on the board with the help of two Chicken Dinners and 34 eliminations. POWR and Regnum Carya also did well, securing 56 and 50 points, respectively. Team Falcons and NS RedForce earned 48 points each.Horaa Esports came sixth with 46 points, while R8 and EArena secured 37 and 35 points, respectively. Defending champions Alpha7 Esports had a mediocre start as they grabbed only 27 points. India's Team AxTMG was 14th with 12 points. GAMAX was 16th with only nine points.Day 1 overview of PMWC 2025 Survival Stage Match 1 - SanhokFire Flux won the first encounter of the stage with 17 points. EArena from Thailand also had a good start as they managed 14 points. Team Falcons and NongShim Red Force claimed 10 points each. Team AxTMG failed to collect any points in the game.Match 2 - ErangelPOWR Esports emerged victorious with 22 points. Fire Flux and Falcons grabbed 13 and 11 points, respectively. NS RedForce and EArena earned nine points each. Team AxTMG had another poor game as the Indian squad was eliminated earlier without any points.Match 3 - ErangelHoraa from Nepal bounced back in the third match and won a 19-point Chicken Dinner. Alpha7, Falcons, and NS RedForce accumulated 13, 12, and 11 points, respectively. Regnum and AxTMG scored eight and five points, respectively. Match 4 - ErangelMyanmar's Yangon Galacticos performed well in the fourth game and earned a 10-point win. Regnum Carya also displayed great performances and took 18 points. R8 managed 11 important points, while Team AxTMG scored three points.Match 5 - MiramarR8 Esports won their first Chicken Dinner of the PMWC Survival Stage with 18 points. POWR Esports played aggressively and grabbed 19 points. Team Vision took 14 points, and Team AxTMG secured three points.Match 6 - MiramarFire Flux clinched a 22-point victory in the sixth match of the PMWC Survival Stage. Horaa and Regnum scored 18 and 16 points, respectively. Influence Rage grabbed 13 crucial points, while Team AxTMG added only one point to their name.